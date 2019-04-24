President Kersti Kaljulaid will on Wednesday afternoon appoint the new Estonian government to office.

Ms Kaljulaid will appoint the new government to office at Kadriorg at 15:30 EEST on Wednesday, according to an Office of the President press release.

The head of state and the chairmen of the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa will first deliver a joint press conference, after which Ms Kaljulaid will formally appoint the second government of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) to office.

The new ministers are expected to give their oaths of office before the Riigikogu next week.

A live stream of the event is available on ERR's online Estonian news here.