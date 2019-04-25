Incoming ministers to be replaced by nine alternates in Riigikogu

A total of nine alternate members will be sworn in as MPs on Monday to replace the new ministers of Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second government.

According to a decision by the Board of the Riigikogu, Urmas Espenberg, Kai Rimmel and Arno Sild will be sworn in as MPs in the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) parliamentary group.

Andrei Korobeinik, Oudekki Loone, Natalia Malleus and Peeter Rahnel will step in as MPs in the Centre Party parliamentary group.

Mart Nutt and Heiki Hepner, meanwhile, will be sworn in as MPs in the Isamaa group.

In early April, immediately ahead of the inaugural sitting of the XIV Riigikogu, the National Electoral Committee (VVK) confirmed nine alternate members to replace those who turned down their elected seat: Hele Everaus (Reform), Kaido Höövelson (Centre), Erkki Keldo (Reform), Erki Savisaar (Centre), Dmitri Dmitrijev (Centre), Viktor Vassiljev (Centre), Igor Kravtšenko (Centre), Tõnis Mölder (Centre), and Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa).