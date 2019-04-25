ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Toomas Sildam: Coalition now fact, is ''100 hate-free days'' achievable? ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
ERR, ERR News
President Kaljulaid signing-in the new coalition on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and education minister Mailis Reps (both Centre) look on. Will financial pressures in realising its agreement promises hinder the 100 hate-free days she requests?
President Kaljulaid signing-in the new coalition on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and education minister Mailis Reps (both Centre) look on. Will financial pressures in realising its agreement promises hinder the 100 hate-free days she requests? Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Opinion

With the signing into being of the new government coalition on Wednesday, ERR's senior political analyst Toomas Sildam appeared on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera to take stock.

First of all, the power balance, with 56 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, gives quite a comfortable margin for the alliance of the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and Isamaa, at least in the early stages, Mr Sildam told Aktuaalne kaamera's Priit Kuusk.

The previous coalition made up of Centre, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) hobbled home with under the 51-seat majority, after resignations from Centre and SDE in 2018.

However, of particular interest is the President's words prior to signing the agreement. In her speech, Ms Kaljulaid called for 100 ''hate-free'' days from and for the new administration. Not, Mr Sildam noted, 100 criticism-free days, which would be impossible, but free of hate.

In so doing, it appears President Kaljulaid is reconciling the fact that she does not get to form the government herself, only to appoint one, which she duly did even though her original appointee, Reform leader and election ''winner'' Kaja Kallas, failed to get a sufficient majority at the Riigikogu, and is now in opposition.

Mr Sildam noted that 100 hate-free days was appropriate enough. The President did not name names, but everyone knows who she was referring to – EKRE. Even that party's leader, Mart Helme, had recently noted that the transition from opposition, to office, was a difficult one, for a nationalist party like his.

But nonetheless here we are. All of the electorate, over 460,000 people who voted for all the parties other than EKRE – Reform, Centre, SDE, Isamaa, Estonia 200, the Greens, the Free Party, and Richness of Life – now have to look at the reality that EKRE is in office and must be wondering whether what has happened will either normalise malice or, conversely, have the effect of kicking it out.

Nonetheless, 100 days will be a long time to stay hate free, when thinking about the events of recent months, or even years, Mr Sildam said, not least since the European parliamentary elections are just round the corner in late May. We are likely, though, to see the Centre/Isamaa/EKRE coalition at the Stenbock House, the seat of government, for some time to come, Mr Sildam thought.

One thing it won't be able to muster up, however, is 100 cash-free days, Mr Sildam said. The new coalition needs to put its pre-election promises, and coalition agreement policies, quickly into action, and this can only be done with state budge strategy decisions and others related to finance.

And there are plenty such things on the table – child benefits, increases to pensions, road construction; all of this costs money

A lack of money can often make people angry. We will see how this plays out for the government parties too, Mr Sildam said.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera broadcast (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidestonian governmentcoalition government in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
24.04

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

24.04

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

24.04

Anett Kontaveit in action in Germany on Wednesday

24.04

Poll: Jüri Luik considered most suitable for ministerial position

23.04

EKRE IT minister candidate driving offences no biggie, says party leader

23.04

Incoming IT minister caught driving both speeding and with trace alcohol

23.04

Tuesday rock concert sees British Apache and Wildcat helicopter fly-past

Opinion
10:58

Incoming ministers to be replaced by nine alternates in Riigikogu

10:51

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

10:21

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

09:10

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

'Estonians in the Americas' book launch at Museum of Occupations on Friday

Business
19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:11

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

11:57

Toomas Sildam: Coalition now fact, is ''100 hate-free days'' achievable?

10:58

Incoming ministers to be replaced by nine alternates in Riigikogu

10:51

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

10:21

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

09:10

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

'Estonians in the Americas' book launch at Museum of Occupations on Friday

24.04

Gallery: President marks new coalition dawn with 100 hate-free days call

24.04

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

24.04

President Kaljulaid to appoint new government Wednesday afternoon Updated

24.04

Estonian Pastor-cum-Rabbi enjoys huge following in Ghana

24.04

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

24.04

May Lennart Meri conference looks to future policy making

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

24.04

Party ratings: Despite opposition status, Reform remains most popular party

24.04

Anett Kontaveit in action in Germany on Wednesday

24.04

Party finance watchdog to investigate Isamaa advertising

24.04

Poll: Jüri Luik considered most suitable for ministerial position

23.04

EKRE IT minister candidate driving offences no biggie, says party leader

23.04

Incoming IT minister caught driving both speeding and with trace alcohol

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: