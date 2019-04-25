Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

The coalition, which comprised the Centre Party, Isamaa (both of whom are returning to office in the new lineup) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE – which is now in opposition) gave the press conference at the regular time, with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas thanking all his former cabinet and noting a desire to make Estonian society more equitable moving forward.

''When making our decisions, we always had in mind the aim of making Estonian society more equal, bringing the state closer to the people, and reaching out to those in need,'' said Mr Ratas.

''I sincerely thank all the ministers for their dedicated work and acknowledge their work in their respective areas. I believe the same direction is set to continue with the new administration, comprising Centre, EKRE and Isamaa'', he continued.

The outgoing cabinet was in office for two years and five months, and came into being after a vote of no confidence in former prime minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) saw a deal which switched in Centre for Reform, with Isamaa and SDE remaining.

It held a reported 141 sessions, 102 cabinet meetings, and presided over 414 regulations, 894 orders and 259 draft bills, during its existence.

The new coalition, which as noted sees Centre and Isamaa returning to office together with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), was signed into being by President Kersti Kaljulaid on Wednesday, and the ministers are to take their oaths of office at the Riigikogu on Monday.