Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

The second government of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), which was sworn in before the Riigikogu on Monday, convened for its first meeting at Stenbock House on Thursday morning.

Both the prime minister's party as well as coalition partners Isamaa and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) each hold five minister positions in the new government.

The new government consists of the following members:

-Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre)

-Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre)

-Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre)

-Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre)

-Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Centre) -Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa)

-Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa)

-Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa)

-Minister of Population Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa)

-Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) -Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE)

-Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE)

-Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE)

-Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE)

-Minister of Foreign Trade and IT (EKRE)

Marti Kuusik (EKRE), who was sworn in as Minister of Foreign Trade and IT on Monday, resigned on Tuesday in connection with a possible domestic violence case against him. EKRE has yet to appoint his replacement.

This is Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' second government. His previous government, which took office in November 2016, consisted of the Centre Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).