Coalition government selecting political advisers ({{commentsTotal}})

New coalition ministers taking Riigikogu oath on Monday, April 29. They are all to select, or have already selected, advisers from the pool of civil servants.
Incoming coalition government ministers have started selecting their political advisers for the coming administration.

Newcomers to office the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have made several appointments already, ERR's online Estonian news reports. Incoming finance minister Martin Helme is employing Lasse Lehis, Kersti Kracht, Kristel Menning and Rain Epner, as advisers.

Meanwhile, environment minister Rene Kokk is employing Gert Villard, interior minister Mart Helme is taking on Mark Majorov, and rural affairs minister Mart Järvik has selected Maido Pajo and Urmas Arumäe as staffers.

Centre still has some way to go to assemble its team, it is reported, but what is known is that regional affairs minister Jaak Aab retains Risto Kask as adviser, social affairs minister Tanel Kiik has opted to hire Rasmus Sinivee, minister of economic affairs and infrastructure, and former Tallinn mayor, Taavi Aas will take on Priit Simson, and Mailis Reps, returning as education minister, is to be advised by Ketly Tattar.

Isamaa's contingent in the coalition, namely Jüri Luik (defense), Raivo Aeg (justice), Urmas Reinsalu (foreign affairs), Riina Solman (population affairs) and Tõnis Lukas (culture) is till to announce its advisers, and work on this is reportedly likely to continue into next week.

Johannes Merilai, former media advisor to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is now head of the prime minister's office, as reported by ERR News on Friday; his earlier role is to be filled by Tanel Kiige.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasekreisamaacentre partycoalition government in estonia


news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
