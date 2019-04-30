ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reform Party calls on Riigikogu president to bring back EU flags ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian and EU flags in the White Hall of the Riigikogu.
Estonian and EU flags in the White Hall of the Riigikogu. Source: ERR
News

The parliamentary group of the Reform Party called on President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) on Tuesday to have EU flags returned to the White Hall of the Riigikogu. Põlluaas had the flags removed after his confirmation as speaker.

"Regretfully, we discovered yesterday that leading up to the 15th anniversary of Estonia's membership in the European Union, the EU flags that until then stood next to the Estonian flag in the Riigikogu's White Hall are gone," former Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform), who raised the issue already on Monday, said in a party press release.

"One of the parties in the government sworn in yesterday is openly eurosceptic, and although the prime minister has confirmed that the government won't change course, the way these symbols are dealt with speaks a different language," Rõivas added.

The Riigikogu is a representative building of the Republic, a place where events take place that are "in accordance" with European values. "Throwing out a flag isn't simply a matter of decoration, but it has a symbolic meaning," he said. "And symbols matter."

The Reform Party's parliamentary group submitted a memorandum to the Board of the Riigikogu on Tuesday demanding that the flags be returned. The party also suggests that the rules on the display of flags on the premises of the Riigikogu should be reviewed, and amended where necessary.

The Board of the Riigikogu is made up of President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) as well as two deputies, currently Siim Kallas (Reform) and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa). The order to remove the flag was given by Põlluaas.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

taavi rõivasreform partyekreriigikogueu flag


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
10:48

Police investigating IT minister abuse claims, ex-wife says innocent

09:53

EU flags removed from Riigikogu reflect current realities, speaker says

09:21

Kuusik out of office if domestic violence claims true, says prime minister

29.04

Ida-Viru municipality protest on Aidu wind farm annulled on technicality

29.04

Gallery: Jüri Ratas cabinet takes oath of office Updated

29.04

President attends Riigikogu oath ceremony wearing 'speech is free' slogan

29.04

Turkey unsuitable as EU member state, says Isamaa European candidate

29.04

Jevgeni Ossinovski standing down as SDE leader Updated

Opinion
15:15

Turnover of Eesti Energia increases to record €283 million in Q1 2019

14:46

Fear of measles leads to sudden increase in number of people vaccinated

14:15

Reform Party calls on Riigikogu president to bring back EU flags

13:00

Coalition government selecting political advisers

12:18

EKRE hand signal concerning, says former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt

Business
23.04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:07

Ossinovski: Supporting Reinsalu in previous coalition a mistake

16:30

Shipper Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

15:15

Turnover of Eesti Energia increases to record €283 million in Q1 2019

14:46

Fear of measles leads to sudden increase in number of people vaccinated

14:15

Reform Party calls on Riigikogu president to bring back EU flags

13:00

Coalition government selecting political advisers

12:18

EKRE hand signal concerning, says former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt

11:45

Industrial production in small y-o-y rise to March 2019

10:48

Police investigating IT minister abuse claims, ex-wife says innocent

09:53

EU flags removed from Riigikogu reflect current realities, speaker says

09:21

Kuusik out of office if domestic violence claims true, says prime minister

29.04

Ida-Viru municipality protest on Aidu wind farm annulled on technicality

29.04

Gallery: Jüri Ratas cabinet takes oath of office Updated

29.04

Opinion digest: Only press alone can regulate the free press

29.04

President attends Riigikogu oath ceremony wearing 'speech is free' slogan

29.04

Turkey unsuitable as EU member state, says Isamaa European candidate

29.04

Ratas' second government sworn in Monday afternoon Updated

29.04

Ott Tänak finishes eighth in Argentina

29.04

Jevgeni Ossinovski standing down as SDE leader Updated

29.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 29-May 5

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: