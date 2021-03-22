Postimees: EU flag to return to the Riigikogu's White Hall

Newly elected President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) said on the Postimees "Otse Postimehest" webcast that he wants to return two EU flags to the White Hall.

"The White Hall has room for four flags two of which should be our beloved blue, black and white and two European Union flags," the politician said in an interview.

"While I do not consider it to be the most important thing, it is significant in terms of the message it sends. It is a good sign if the Estonian and EU flags are displayed side by side."

Ratas was elected president of the Riigikogu last week and Social Democratic Party MP Jaak Juske requested the return of the flags, which were removed by former president Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) in 2019.

--

