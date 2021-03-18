MP asks Ratas to return EU flags to Riigikogu's White Hall

A Social Democratic Party MP has asked newly elected speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) if he will bring the European flag back to the parliament, which was previously removed by EKRE.

Immediately after Ratas' win on Thursday, MP Jaak Juske presented him with the European Union flag and expressed hope that Ratas would return the EU flags to the White Hall of the Riigikogu.

Juske also sent a letter to Ratas congratulating him on his election as speaker and recalled that previous speaker of the Riigikogu, Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), the EU flags which stood next to the Estonian flags were removed from the White Hall in the spring of 2019, SDE spokespeople said on Thursday.

"In the 2003 referendum, the people supported Estonia's accession to the European Union. It is only natural that the flags of the European Union also have a dignified place in the representative hall of our parliament building. I propose to bring them back to the White Hall. I hope you support my initiative and make a proposal to the Riigikogu," Juske said in his letter to Ratas.

Jüri Ratas elected President of the Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

