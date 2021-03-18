Gallery: Riigikogu members elect new speaker and chairmen ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Members of parliament cast their votes on Thursday to elect three new members of the Riigikogu's board. A speaker and two deputy chairman will be elected by a secret ballot.

The voting started at 10 a.m. with some members casting their ballots in parliament while wearing masks or face shields. Others voted from their cars in the carpark.  

A candidate nominated as speaker, also known as the president, must win at least half of the valid votes. If only one candidate is nominated, they will be elected if they receive more votes in favor than against. The Center Party has nominated former prime minister Jüri Ratas for the position.

For the chairmen, the candidate who receives the most votes will be elected as first deputy chairman and the second deputy needs to win the second highest number of votes.

ERR's Estonian news portal wrote that Ratas will most likely become the speaker, Hanno Pevkur (Reform), will likely become first deputy chairman and EKRE leader Martin Helme the second.

The board must be reelected when the government changes.  

Ratas elected speaker of the Riigikogu

Jüri Ratas was elected Speaker of the Riigiikogu with 63 votes cast. EKRE's Henn Põlluaas received 20 votes.

98 members of the Riigikogu participated in the elections and 15 ballots were spoiled.

Ratas thanked the members of the Riigikogu for their support.

Hanno Pevkur was elected first deputy chairman with 59 votes and Martin Helme second with 28 votes.

Editor: Helen Wright

