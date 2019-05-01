ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

15 years in European Union Estonia's most successful, says prime minister ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In a video message on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Estonia's accession to the European Union, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that the country's years as a union member have been its best.

At no point in history before Estonia's accession had the country's voice been heard like it is heard now, Ratas said in his video message (link in Estonian). "We are taking things for granted today that we didn't dare dream about just a few decades ago," he added.

According to the prime minister, Estonia's accession to the EU on May 1, 2004 meant the realization of some of Estonia's biggest wishes and goals. "In the important time that followed our regaining our independence, Europe was here for us, and welcomed us," Ratas said. "After World War II, the generations that followed understood only too well the meaning of war, and remembered its horrors. Because of that, peace, freedom, and the cooperation of countries is Europe's greatest achievement."

Ratas stressed that belonging to the EU has lastingly affected Estonia's development for the better, and improved the lives of people as well as the reality of businesses. "Our opportunities to learn, work, travel and to do many other things are greater than ever before," he added.

Access to a single market of more than 500 million people, as well as investment coming in, has helped Estonia change and grow, and to improve the lives of all Estonians. "Our economy has grown by more than two and a half times, the average salary has tripled. The positive influence of the European Union is visible all around us. The development of our regions has experienced a boost as well, we've built roads, hospitals, schools, developed business and science, and done many things more," Ratas said.

Membership in the EU has also meant a chance for Estonia to share its own knowledge and experience. "For instance, Estonia has been an advocate for the development of the information society, which has made life easier for businesses as well as for people across borders," the prime minister said.

Ratas also pointed out that there is a clear need to invest in the union as well. "With freedom and opportunity comes responsibility, and the need to invest in cooperation," he said. "We need to find solutions for difficult questions together, and decide together with other member states over our future. That is why it is all the more important that we feel that we are Europeans ourselves, and that we see the EU as something that affects all of us," the prime minister said.

"One important way to do this are the European elections that take place already at the end of May," he added.

Estonia joined the European Union on May 1, 2004, along with Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Malta and Cyprus. Bulgaria and Romania followed in 2007, Croatia in 2013.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri rataseuropean union


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
30.04

Coalition government selecting political advisers

30.04

EKRE hand signal concerning, says former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt

30.04

Industrial production in small y-o-y rise to March 2019

30.04

Police investigating IT minister abuse claims, ex-wife says innocent

30.04

EU flags removed from Riigikogu reflect current realities, speaker says

30.04

Kuusik out of office if domestic violence claims true, says prime minister

29.04

Ida-Viru municipality protest on Aidu wind farm annulled on technicality

29.04

Gallery: Jüri Ratas cabinet takes oath of office

Opinion
14:15

Officials salaries grow by 10.7 percent, top 3 earners make more than PM

12:47

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections

11:25

EU accession anniversary: Progress pleasing, says foreign minister

10:15

Kuusik resigns from minister role in wake of domestic violence allegations Updated

30.04

Ossinovski: Supporting Reinsalu in previous coalition a mistake

Business
24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

23.04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:43

15 years in European Union Estonia's most successful, says prime minister

15:00

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

14:15

Officials salaries grow by 10.7 percent, top 3 earners make more than PM

12:47

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections

11:25

EU accession anniversary: Progress pleasing, says foreign minister

10:15

Kuusik resigns from minister role in wake of domestic violence allegations Updated

30.04

Ossinovski: Supporting Reinsalu in previous coalition a mistake

30.04

Shipper Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

30.04

Turnover of Eesti Energia increases to record €283 million in Q1 2019

30.04

Fear of measles leads to sudden increase in number of people vaccinated

30.04

Reform Party calls on Riigikogu president to bring back EU flags

30.04

Coalition government selecting political advisers

30.04

EKRE hand signal concerning, says former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt

30.04

Industrial production in small y-o-y rise to March 2019

30.04

Police investigating IT minister abuse claims, ex-wife says innocent

30.04

EU flags removed from Riigikogu reflect current realities, speaker says

30.04

Kuusik out of office if domestic violence claims true, says prime minister

29.04

Ida-Viru municipality protest on Aidu wind farm annulled on technicality

29.04

Gallery: Jüri Ratas cabinet takes oath of office

29.04

Opinion digest: Only press alone can regulate the free press

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: