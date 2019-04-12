ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kallas ranked among most influential MEPs of outgoing European Parliament ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE) in Brussels.
MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE) in Brussels. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
International political publication Politico has ranked former MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE) as 15th most influential MEP of the outgoing European Parliament.

According to Politico, the most influential MEP was Matteo Salvini, who later became deputy prime minister of Italy, followed by Nigel Farage, Roberto Gualtieri, Judith Sargentini and Guy Verhofstadt.

Of Estonian MEPs, Politico included Ms Kallas on its list, titled "40 MEPs Who Mattered in 2014-2019," in 15th place, spokespeople for the Reform Party said.

"Politico is one of the most comprehensive publications on the activities of the European Union, and it is a great honour for me to hold the Estonian flag high in these rankings," Ms Kallas said. "I tried to do my work in a dedicated manner, and although this was my first time in the European Parliament, I was able to play a significant role in influencing various processes. This indicates that someone from little Estonia can be a considerable player."

According to Politico, Ms Kallas shone brightly in her time as an MEP, developing a high profile on the tech brawls that came to dominate the European Parliament's agenda. Later, under the ex-MEP's leadership, the Reform Party won the 3 March Riigikogu elections.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kaja kallaspolitico


