President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

At her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, President Kersti Kaljulaid proposed to her counterpart that the "EU-Russia cooperation program" should be updated. "It is necessary to talk to neighbours, even if we have certain differences," the president said.

President Putin welcomed the Estonian president and her delegation to the Kremlin, pointing out that the lack of regular exchange between two neighbouring countries is "not normal" and that it has had an adverse effect on trade.

The two heads of state had a short meeting on Thursday, followed by a working lunch involving a broader circle of officials from both countries. While Russian government members are attending the meeting as well, none of Estonia's ministers is along for President Kaljulaid's working visit.

President Kaljulaid said earlier that she intends to discuss global political issues, including matters that touch on Estonia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

"And as neighbours, we are also responsible for the environment of the region of both our countries," she said. "Matters related to Lake Peipus, everything that has to do with the border regions, are good examples of cooperation," President Kaljulaid added.

According to Interfax, President Kaljulaid proposed that the "EU-Russia cooperation program" should be updated. "This is why the timing of the Thursday meeting has come at the right moment," she added. The economies of both countries can adapt to the political situation, hence there is a possibility on that level to nudge things in a positive direction, the president said.