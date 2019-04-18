ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Presidents Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow, 18 April 2019.
Presidents Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow, 18 April 2019. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

At her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, President Kersti Kaljulaid proposed to her counterpart that the "EU-Russia cooperation program" should be updated. "It is necessary to talk to neighbours, even if we have certain differences," the president said.

President Putin welcomed the Estonian president and her delegation to the Kremlin, pointing out that the lack of regular exchange between two neighbouring countries is "not normal" and that it has had an adverse effect on trade.

The two heads of state had a short meeting on Thursday, followed by a working lunch involving a broader circle of officials from both countries. While Russian government members are attending the meeting as well, none of Estonia's ministers is along for President Kaljulaid's working visit.

President Kaljulaid said earlier that she intends to discuss global political issues, including matters that touch on Estonia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

"And as neighbours, we are also responsible for the environment of the region of both our countries," she said. "Matters related to Lake Peipus, everything that has to do with the border regions, are good examples of cooperation," President Kaljulaid added.

According to Interfax, President Kaljulaid proposed that the "EU-Russia cooperation program" should be updated. "This is why the timing of the Thursday meeting has come at the right moment," she added. The economies of both countries can adapt to the political situation, hence there is a possibility on that level to nudge things in a positive direction, the president said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidrussiavladimir putineuropean unioneu-russia relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

President on working visit to Russia
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

Opinion
15:27

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

15:04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

14:57

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

14:42

President Kaljulaid meeting Russian President Putin

13:29

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

Business
15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:21

Jüri Ratas to Riigikogu: We will prove we stand for everyone's well-being

16:11

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

15:27

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

15:04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

14:57

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

14:42

President Kaljulaid meeting Russian President Putin

13:29

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

12:53

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

12:21

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

11:42

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Jõks: Does the president have the right to judge candidates for minister?

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: