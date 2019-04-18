Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

The Kremlin recognises the importance of Thursday's meeting of presidents Kaljulaid and Putin, at which they will discuss the good sides as well as the problems of the relations between the countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"An important meeting," Peskov said. "There haven't been any top-level meetings whatsoever between Estonia and Russia in many years."

The Kremlin press chief said that Russian energy is exported to Estonia, there is economic cooperation, there is investment on both sides, but there are also various concerns and phobias concerning each other that are "carefully pursued" in the Baltic states, the Baltic News Service reported.

"The meeting is important in that it makes it possible to discuss all these positive and negative topics," Peskov said.

He added that the two presidents would meet in a smaller circle first, following which they would have a working lunch involving others as well.