ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljurand, Mihkelson astonished by Kaljulaid's planned Moscow visit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid's salary is also set to increase this year.
President Kersti Kaljulaid's salary is also set to increase this year. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Longtime diplomat and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Kaljurand (SDE) and chairman of the previous Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson expressed astonishment over President Kersti Kaljulaid's planned visit to Moscow, writes daily Õhtuleht.

"The opening of a renovated embassy building is not reason enough to travel to a country where you have not ben invited," Ms Kaljurand told Õhtuleht (link in Estonian), adding that it is "not dignified [for the president] to travel to a country with whom we lack good neighbourly relations and daily foreign policy cooperation."

Mr Mihkelson likewise expressed bewilderment over Ms Kaljulaid's decision, finding that her visit "is somewhat gratuitous and demands an explanation first and foremost from the president herself."

President Kersti Kaljulaid will be travelling to Moscow on 18 April to ceremonially reopen the renovated Estonian Embassy. It was also reported on Tuesday that the Estonian head of state has applied to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidrussiamarina kaljurandmoscowmarko mihkelsonvisits abroad


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
02.04

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

02.04

Direct democracy voter thresholds could be 25,000

02.04

Boyko most popular candidate by Ukrainian votes cast in Estonia

02.04

Mikser likely to challenge Põlluaas as candidate for Riigikogu president

02.04

Over 1,800km of roadwork planned for 2019

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
09:59

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

09:01

Kaljurand, Mihkelson astonished by Kaljulaid's planned Moscow visit

02.04

EKRE MP confirms speaker candidacy, buries hatchet with Centre member

02.04

Hänni: Implementing referendums may threaten stability of state order

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

Business
29.03

Experts: Swedbank situation worrying for shareholders, not customers

28.03

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

28.03

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:53

Speed limit increasing to 110km/h on bigger roads

11:07

Taavi Aas to resign as mayor of Tallinn for Riigikogu Updated

09:59

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

09:01

Kaljurand, Mihkelson astonished by Kaljulaid's planned Moscow visit

02.04

EKRE MP confirms speaker candidacy, buries hatchet with Centre member

02.04

Hänni: Implementing referendums may threaten stability of state order

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Estonia 200 convenes to discuss European elections, running full list Updated

02.04

Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8

02.04

Gallery: Belgian King meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

02.04

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

02.04

Direct democracy voter thresholds could be 25,000

02.04

Boyko most popular candidate by Ukrainian votes cast in Estonia

02.04

Martin Repinski to resign as Jõhvi municipal mayor for Riigikogu

02.04

Mikser likely to challenge Põlluaas as candidate for Riigikogu president

02.04

Over 1,800km of roadwork planned for 2019

01.04

Rein Raud: Isamaa, Centre faced with classic prisoner's dilemma

01.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 April

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: