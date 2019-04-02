ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid's salary is also set to increase this year.
President Kersti Kaljulaid's salary is also set to increase this year. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid has expressed a desire to meet with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, whilst on a scheduled visit to St Petersburg later on in April, BNS reports.

The Estonian president's communications adviser Taavi Linnamäe said on Tuesday that a formal communication has been sent from the Estonian embassy in Moscow, to the Russian foreign ministry, enquiring about the possibility of a meet.

President Kaljulaid is due to attend the opening of the renovated Estonian embassy in Moscow on 18 April. While the possibility of a meeting had been talked about by both parties last week, no firm moves have been made.

Mr Linnamäe noted that the communication sent to the foreign ministry in Moscow was standard diplomatic practice.

President Kaljulaid's foreign policy adviser, Lauri Kuusing, said of the visit that it was significant even before any overtures for a meeting with the Russian head of state had been made.

"The first historical foreign representation of our country was located in Moscow and it is the largest and one of the most important bilateral embassies. This is our diplomatic frontline," Mr Kuusing said, noting that one of the goals of the visit was to acknowledge those people who daily stand for Estonia's interests and the rights of our citizens in the frontline of foreign policy.

Russian news agency TASS has also reported the Estonian president's proposal.

The last time a sitting president of Estonia visited the Russian Federation was in 2011, when Toomas Hendrik Ilves attended the re-consecration of the Estonian Lutheran St. John's Church in St Petersburg.

The Estonian embassy has continually operated in the same premises since its inception, following the establishment of the Bolshevik Russian state, with its capital at Moscow. The Tsarist Russian capital was St Petersburg. Estonia appointed its first plenipotentiary to Moscow in February 1921.

Renovation of the Estonian embassy building in Moscow began in 2016, with an estimated cost of €22 million, it is reported.

Prior to the announcement from Ms Kaljulaid's office, the Kremlin's press secretary, Dmitri Peskov, had said that no meeting had yet been lined up, but that there was ''still time''.

No Kremlin response to the Estonian president's offer has been made public at the time of writing.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidvladimir putinestonian-russian relationsestonian embassy in moscow


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
13:44

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

13:04

Direct democracy voter thresholds could be 25,000

12:36

Boyko most popular candidate by Ukrainian votes cast in Estonia

09:54

Mikser likely to challenge Põlluaas as candidate for Riigikogu president

09:01

Over 1,800km of roadwork planned for 2019

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

NATO jets in air policing duties scrambled three times last week

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:54

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

16:23

Estonia 200 convenes to discuss European elections, running full list Updated

16:10

Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8

15:47

Gallery: Belgian King meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

15:03

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Business
28.03

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

28.03

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:41

EKRE MP confirms speaker candidacy, buries hatchet with Centre member

17:14

Hänni: Implementing referendums may threaten stability of state order

16:54

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

16:23

Estonia 200 convenes to discuss European elections, running full list Updated

16:10

Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8

15:47

Gallery: Belgian King meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

15:03

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

14:22

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

13:44

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

13:04

Direct democracy voter thresholds could be 25,000

12:36

Boyko most popular candidate by Ukrainian votes cast in Estonia

11:48

Martin Repinski to resign as Jõhvi municipal mayor for Riigikogu

09:54

Mikser likely to challenge Põlluaas as candidate for Riigikogu president

09:01

Over 1,800km of roadwork planned for 2019

01.04

Rein Raud: Isamaa, Centre faced with classic prisoner's dilemma

01.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 April

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

NATO jets in air policing duties scrambled three times last week

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: