ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at Friday's press conference.
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at Friday's press conference. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Friday that her proposed meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow has no hidden agendas and no desire for any direct benefit, and simply aims for communication, as neighbouring countries should do.

President Kaljulaid is scheduled to attend the opening of the renovated Estonian Embassy building in Moscow on 18 April, and earlier in the week her office issued, via the embassy, a proposal for a meeting with Vladimir Putin while she is in Moscow. Kremlin spokespersons confirmed on Wednesday that preliminary preparations are in place for the meeting.

''We're not aiming to get anything, we're going to communicate and talk,'' President Kaljulaid said at a press conference on Friday, in response to a question from ERR's Astrid Kannel.

As to the question of the impression Estonia is making globally, via her visit, Ms Kaljulaid said that Estonia's goal is to stand up for its values, together with its partner states.

''There is no reason to read between the lines on this,'' she emphasised, reiterating that the purpose of the meeting would be to sit at the table and to talk.

''We have no cause to view diplomatic relations between countries as a win-lose situation,'' she continued, adding that she is sure Russia will view Estonia as an equal partner in the visit and talks, so any kind of inferiority complex on the part of Estonia was unnecessary.

The Estonian president also noted that she had met Mr Putin in Paris last year after a World War One remembrance ceremony, and talked to him.

''We exchanged a few sentences, and I said I was coming to his country and would be happy to meet,'' she said, also noting that Estonia had not enjoyed political contact on a high level for a decade.

The actual topics up for discussion and possible meetings will be clearer next week, said the Estonian president, but she intends to raise issues such as sanctions imposed on Russia, and the annexation of the Crimea.

There was no reason to criticise the Moscow visit, Ms Kaljulaid said, since many other leading politicians from EU member states have met and communicated with Mr Putin already.

The meeting was being organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Estonia, and is being discussed with ambassadors from EU states in Estonia as well, the president said.

President Kaljulaid's press conference (in Estonian) is below.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidestonia russia relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

04.04

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

Opinion
15:42

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

14:57

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

14:12

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

13:17

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

12:41

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

Business
01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:24

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

16:35

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

15:42

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

14:57

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

14:12

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

13:17

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

12:41

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

12:16

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre Party

11:44

Martin Helme: Kallas attempt to form government will be a farce

10:32

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement

10:27

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

10:02

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: