ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President to discuss domestic politics with parliamentary group leaders ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with EKRE chairman Mart Helme.
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with EKRE chairman Mart Helme. Source: Office of the President
News

The leaders of the parliamentary groups of Estonia's political parties will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg on Friday to discuss the state of Estonia's domestic politics.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is first, followed by the Centre Party, Isamaa, the Social Democratic Party and the Reform Party, ERR's Estonian-language news reported.

Of the five parties represented in the Riigikogu, the group of Reform is led by party chairwoman Kaja Kallas, that of Centre by outgoing Minister of Economic Affairs Kadri Simson, EKRE's by Martin Helme, Isamaa's by Priit Sibul and that of the Social Democrats by party chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski.

The task to form Estonia's next government is currently with Ms Kallas, who has another week to find coalition partners. Should she fail, the president is likely to offer it to Centre Party chairman and outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas next. Ms Kallas said earlier this week that she will put her government to a vote in the Riigikogu on 15 April.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidreform partyekreriigikogusocial democratic partyisamaacentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
10:07

Ratas: Latest Brexit deadline may not be final either

08:47

Plane turned around: Ratas forced to head back to Brussels

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

10.04

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

10.04

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

10.04

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

10.04

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

Opinion
15:53

Party quarterly income figures show donations don't always convert to seats

15:53

President to discuss domestic politics with parliamentary group leaders

15:32

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

13:11

Riigikogu speaker meets with visiting Latvian president

12:51

Most Estonian word survey result to be announced on Sunday

Business
08.04

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

07.04

Tallinn city government to develop Aegna as ecotourism destination

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:54

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected Tallinn Mayor Updated

17:06

EKRE poised to join proposed right-wing European parliamentary group

15:53

Party quarterly income figures show donations don't always convert to seats

15:53

President to discuss domestic politics with parliamentary group leaders

15:32

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

13:11

Riigikogu speaker meets with visiting Latvian president

12:51

Most Estonian word survey result to be announced on Sunday

11:22

Film festival nearest thing to Michelin stars so far in Estonia

10:30

EKRE spends €500,000 on advertising, party member buys third radio station

10:07

Ratas: Latest Brexit deadline may not be final either

09:53

Reform Party spends in excess of €1.2 million on campaign ads, ad space

08:59

Ratas: No money to fulfil coalition agreement this year

08:47

Plane turned around: Ratas forced to head back to Brussels

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

10.04

Jüri Ratas to attend Brussels Brexit meeting

10.04

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

10.04

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

10.04

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

10.04

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: