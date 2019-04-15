ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Kaja Kallas (Reform) has independent Raimond Kaljulaid's support in the Riigikogu.
Kaja Kallas (Reform) has independent Raimond Kaljulaid's support in the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

MP Raimond Kaljulaid, who recently quit the Centre Party in protest of its inclusion of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in coalition negotiations, will vote in favour of granting Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the 3 March Riigikogu election-winning Reform Party, authority to form the government.

"It's not to say that Jürgen Ligi, Kristen Michal, Andrus Ansip and many other key figures of the Reform Party have suddenly and overnight become very dear to me; it is to demonstrate support for Kaja Kallas, who has remained honest and true to her principles," Mr Kaljulaid wrote in his blog on Monday.

Mr Kaljulaid noted that he has been advised to remain neutral so as not to deter voters who dislike the Reform Party away from him prior to the upcoming European Parliament elections.

"I am certain that my voters are very intelligent people and understand perfectly why I am voting for Kaja Kallas in this case," he said in response.

Ms Kallas ruled out cooperation with EKRE ahead of the general election and stuck by her decision, the independent MP wrote. Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas had also declared the same, but by now we know that EKRE leaders were contacted by the Centre Party as early as merely a couple of hours after the election results were announced, he continued.

"The decision made by the Ratas-led Centre Party to include the extreme right-wing and populist EKRE in the government is a big mistake, Mr Kaljulaid wrote. "It will damage the Estonian economy and reduce the income of our people. It will decrease our allies' trust in Estonia and polarise society."

Of course, he noted, he personally wishes Jüri Ratas strength and high spirits, but he, too, must accept that the 2019 elections were not a success.

"The Centre Party finished second, losing seats in the Riigikogu compared to the previous elections," Mr Kaljulaid observed. "Kaja Kallas personally garnered more than twice as may votes as Jüri Ratas. The chairman of the Centre Party has usually collected more votes than this time. Grabbing power with the help of right-wing extremists damages people's trust in the functioning of democracy and the Constitution."

The Riigikogu will vote on Reform and the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) coalition proposal on Monday afternoon. Between them, Reform and the SDE only command 44 votes, not enough to earn majority support in the 101-seat Riigikogu even together with an extra vote from Mr Kaljulaid.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyriigikogukaja kallasraimond kaljulaid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

12.04

Estonian-born Islamic extremist almost certainly dead, says ISS

Opinion
13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

Business
10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

10.04

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:09

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

14:13

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

09:30

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

08:55

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

08:13

The XIV Riigikogu: Why those seated were not always those elected

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Reform, Social Democrats reach agreement on coalition principles

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: