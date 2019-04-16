Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

According to officially unconfirmed information, Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas is to address the Riigikogu at 10:00 EEST on Thursday regarding his grounds for forming a government, provided that President Kersti Kaljulaid, who is currently on a visit to Portugal, digitally signs the document granting him the authority to form a government by Wednesday.

ERR asked Public Relations Adviser to the President Taavi Linnamäe when the president will task Mr Ratas with forming a government.

"[She has] seven days, but it likely won't be that long," he replied on Tuesday.

According to Tanel Kiik, head of the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Ratas is prepared to address the Riigikogu on Thursday — provided the president tasks him with the job by Wednesday.

As was the case with Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the 3 March election-winning Reform Party, on Monday, Mr Ratas will deliver a speech to the Riigikogu, following which MPs can ask the candidate for prime minister two questions each. A vote will then follow.

Isamaa MP Urmas Reinsalu told ERR that the president has seven days' time beginning from the moment Ms Kallas failed to receive majority support from the Riigikogu, to task someone else with forming a government. He did not consider it possible that the president would next turn to anyone but the chairperson of the first runner-up party in the elections, meaning Mr Ratas.

"I believe that it won't be long between the president's proposal and Ratas coming before the Riigikogu," Mr Reinsalu said. "There isn't anything here that needs to be prepared at length."