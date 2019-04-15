ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
By Toomas Sildam, ERR
Toomas Sildam.
Toomas Sildam. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

While Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the Riigikogu election-winning Reform Party, won't receive the support of the Riigikogu for the formation of a government on 15 April, it won't be easy for continuing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas either, who is on shaky ground with several of the candidates for minister in his new government and has the president staring him down no less, writes journalist Toomas Sildam.

Ukrainian labour will be the death of the Estonian economy, and our business-owners aren't looking hard enough if they can't find labour locally, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme criticised in a 9 April interview with ERR.

This is the candidate for Minister of the Interior in Jüri Ratas' second government.

Meelis Venno, owner of a 1,500-head dairy herd and Viljandi County agricultural holding Mangeni PM, slammed him in response, saying that Mr Helme's talk demonstrates that the politician has ended up very far removed from real life and has no idea what goes on outside of Tallinn. Mr Venno hires workers from Ukraine seasonally as well.

While Mart Helme criticised business-owners for either not wanting or not being capable of paying Estonians normal wages and instead bringing in slave labour, Meelis Venno pays the Ukrainians exactly the same wages as he does locals. If Mr Helme wants to come milk cows, then he is welcome, and bring his son Martin, the candidate for Minister of Finance; the cows are waiting, he wrote to the likely new Minister of the Interior.

Kaljulaid throws down gauntlet

Then President Kersti Kaljulaid got involved. The head of state paid a surprise visit to Meelis Venno's farm, donned a white smock and met with the business-owners and employees. She said that she very much respected them, as life in Estonia's rural regions is dependent largely upon such people and businesses.

This was a public throwing down of the gauntlet against EKRE, with whom the leaders of the Centre Party and Isamaa signed a new government coalition agreement. President Kaljulaid did skip Sunday's "Kõigi Eesti" concert at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, in her words so as no to end up too deeply entrenched between EKRE supporters on one side and opponents of EKRE on the other. But in the fight over Ukrainian labour, she chose a side.

EKRE fought right back as well. The national conservatists' news portal summed up the entire story thus: President Kaljulaid blessed the import of foreign labour, the dragging of the Helmes and all of EKRE through the mud, and the fact that Meelis Venno is a good farmer was apparently of tertiary importance — what was important was that the president got involved in politics, and siding with the globalists.

We'll see going forward what will happen when Ms Kaljulaid tasks Jüri Ratas with forming a government and meets with the new cabinet's problematic or unknown candidates for minister. After all, the president promised in a radio interview with ERR's Mirko Ojakivi that she would definitely meet with those whose plans she either couldn't understand or knew nothing about. For those who can read between the lines, there is a quite a bit of judgment there.

Weighing up the new ministers should be the goal of these meetings.

The 'Deep State' and sketchy social media posts

Picture this for a minute. President talking to candidate for Minister of the Interior Mart Helme about the possibility or rather the impossibility of the "deep state" and the network of influence supported by it. With candidate for Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik, she asks about his sketchy social media posts, the importance of EU agricultural support negotiations, and the new minister's wish to restore Estonian rural life as it was in the 1930s (by the bye, in summer 1939, a total of 4,756 Poles worked on farms here due to people leaving and the resulting labour shortage).

It would be appropriate to talk about conservative fiscal policy with candidate for Minister of Finance Martin Helme. It would be fitting to talk to candidate for Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Marti Kuusik about his doubts about e-elections. She could discuss with Urmas Reinsalu, the candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs, whether and how to keep Estonian internal and foreign policy independent of one another, and ask whether and when the new minister would present the government with a letter to the Secretary-General of the UN that would dilute the support Estonia demonstrated for the UN's Global Compact for Migration a few months ago.

If doubt is cast on anyone's fitness for a position as minister in the course of these discussions, the Constitution has tied the president's hands — the government presented by the prime minister must be appointed to office by the president. President Lennart Meri once tried to eclipse the Constitution, when in January 1994 he rejected Prime Minister Mart Laar's proposal to dismiss Toomas Sildmäe as miniser and appoint Heiki Kranich as minister. Ultimately even Lennart Meri, the first head of state of the newly reindependent Estonia, had to bend to the Constitution — Sildmäe was dismissed, and Kranich was installed.

If Kersti Kaljulaid now appoints all of these candidates for minister after meeting with them, despite her personal opinion and part of the public's expectations, with her signature she will be recognising Jüri Ratas' candidates to be suitable for the government.

Ratas doesn't follow good practice

Of course the president can tell us what she thinks of someone's views and previous statements. Only that then she is still in the same trenches she tried to climb out of by not going to Sunday's "Kõigi Eesti" concert, she has already gotten involved, and she cannot take that step back.

Regardless of whether their name is Meri, Rüütel, Ilves or Kaljulaid, the president, who is the senior leader of national defence and who represents Estonia in international relations, has considered it good practice for the chairperson of the party forming the government to discuss with the head of state the candidacies for the ministers of defence and foreign affairs, as well as inform them of the possible names of the new ministers of the interior, justice, finance and economics. All of these ministers together with the prime minister and the president of the Riigikogu belong to the National Defence Council, which the president convenes when necessary.

It is unknown how this worked during the negotiations for the formation of the KEI coalition — the Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition.

In any case, Jüri Ratas is keeping a worried eye on all of this. The road to taking office in his second government is a bumpy one. And there is at least two weeks to go, apparently until 29 April, until his new ministers give their oaths of office before the Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratastoomas sildamisamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

12.04

Estonian-born Islamic extremist almost certainly dead, says ISS

Opinion
13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

Business
10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

10.04

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:09

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

14:13

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

09:30

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

08:55

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

08:13

The XIV Riigikogu: Why those seated were not always those elected

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Reform, Social Democrats reach agreement on coalition principles

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: