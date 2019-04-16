ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Centre deputy chair: Kaja Kallas speech negative, lacked new ideas ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Centre).
Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Centre). Source: ERR
News

The speech of Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas had been that of an opposition leader rather than that of a candidate for prime minister, and while it contained plenty of criticism, Ms Kallas lacks ideas how to move Estonia forward, minister of education and Centre deputy chair, Mailis Reps, said.

The aim of Ms Kallas' speech clearly had been to paint as negative a picture of Estonia's future under a Centre-EKRE-Ismaa government as possible, Ms Reps said, while it didn't offer any new ideas how to do things differently.

Ms Kallas had earlier announced that her speech indeed wouldn't offer "figures", but instead talk about the values a Reform-SDE coalition as proposed by her would choose as its aim.

Living in Estonia definitely isn't as bad as Ms Kallas made it sound, Ms Reps said. Beyond that, the Estonian state needs to be built by political parties that work together. She would have expected a candidate for prime minister to offer more substantive and constructive thinking, not just criticism.

"Instead of a positive program, there was only the affirmation that the next government coalition won't have anything good to offer to anyone," the minister said, adding that to her personally, Ms Kallas' speech was a disappointment.

What stood out in the speech, Ms Reps went on to say, is the continuing us versus them mentality, along with actual incomprehension on the part of the Reform Party why some people in Estonia wouldn't want to see them back in government.

"I understand that there are people to whom the coming government coalition isn't the best, and who have also expressed this. In previous years, farmers, doctors and those against ACTA showed their displeasure in a similar way. This is a strength of democracy, and we all need to contribute more to make sure that instead of antagonism we try to find common ground, and understand each other better," Ms Reps said.

She added that as one of the Centre Party's representatives in the coalition negotiations with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, she has no understanding for some parts of Ms Kallas' speech, where her references in no way correspond to the actual principles of the agreement between the two parties.

"The talk about women as birthing machines, or how we are faced with stagnation, hatred and a misogynistic society, in my opinion was more than strange. As someone who sat at the table during the consultations, I can say that the speech also included unnecessary intimidation and claims that plainly aren't true," she said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partymailis repskaja kallascentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

15.04

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

15.04

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

15.04

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

15.04

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

Opinion
11:06

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

10:50

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

10:12

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

09:47

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

09:13

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

Business
11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

10.04

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

10.04

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:18

Centre deputy chair: Kaja Kallas speech negative, lacked new ideas

12:13

Kaja Kallas: We are to be led into backslide under stagnation government

11:06

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

10:50

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

10:12

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

09:47

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

09:13

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

15.04

Gallery: Kõigi Eesti Laul concert brings 10,000 to Song Festival Grounds

15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Kaja Kallas not granted authority to form government

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

15.04

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

15.04

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

15.04

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

15.04

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

15.04

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: