ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
NATO 70th anniversary meeting. 4 April 2019.
NATO 70th anniversary meeting. 4 April 2019. Source: NATO/Flickr
News

At Thursday's ministerial meeting marking the 70th anniversary of NATO, talks focussed on the future of the alliance and the changing security situation, including Russia and the effects of the violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, support for Ukraine and Georgia, and bolstering the security of the Black Sea region.

Participants of the meeting noted that NATO is a strong, united and adaptable defence organisation that has served the interests of its members well and helped increase transatlantic security, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. The alliance's unity helped bring the Cold War to an end and ensured peace in the Balkans, and the joining of new member has brought stability and security to millions of Europeans.

The alliance also approved a package of measures aimed at bolstering the security of the Black Sea region, which includes joint exercises with the navies of Ukraine and Georgia aimed at improving cooperation capabilities. Several allies are also already conducting air policing missions in the region.

According to Undersecretary for Political Affairs Paul Teesalu, NATO must continue working toward ensuring that the alliance is capable of preventing all current and new security threats as well as maintaining people's safety — whether in connection with technological innovations, climate change, cyber and hybrid threats or terrorism. When facing an unpredictable and complicated  security situation, it is important for the allies to meet the responsibilities they have taken on, significantly increase defence spending by 2024, as well as improve their capabilities for participating in NATO operations and missions, he explained.

Thursday's discussions also covered the fight against terrorism, where participants stressed the importance of continued action against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. While the Islamic State group has lost its territory, the threat of terrorist attacks remains high.

"It is important to identify foreign combatants leaving the conflict zone and stop the spread of terrorist cells," Mr Teesalu stressed. "In addition to military operations, it is essential to prevent the financing of terrorism and facilitate post-conflict reconstruction."

Alliance must prepare for post-INF situation

On the subject of the INF Treaty, those present at the meeting noted that it is not possible to preserve it without Russia recommitting to compliance with it. As this scenario currently seems unlikely, the alliance must also prepare for a post-INF situation. NATO's defence and deterrence capabilities must also continue to adapt in order to continue ensuring allies' security.

In his presentation, Mr Teesalu, the head of the Estonian delegation, thanked the allies for their support for Estonia and reaffirmed the country's continued commitment to the it.

"The presence of allied forces in Estonia confirms NATO's solidarity," he said.

Estonia is currently one of few NATO members who meets or exceeds the alliance's goal of 2% defence spending.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsnatorussiaterrorismsecurity


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

04.04

Gallery: MPs greeted by protesters ahead of opening sitting

04.04

Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs

04.04

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

03.04

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

Opinion
10:02

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

Business
01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

29.03

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:32

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement

10:27

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

10:02

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

04.04

Jevgeni Ossinovski appointed SDE parliamentary group chair Updated

04.04

Gallery: New MPs give oath of office

04.04

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

04.04

Gallery: MPs greeted by protesters ahead of opening sitting

04.04

Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs

04.04

Opinion: Ratas-led talks could see him return as premier even without EKRE

04.04

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

04.04

First sitting of XIV Riigikogu to elect new board

03.04

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: