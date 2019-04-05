ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) gave Ms Kallas the task on Friday to form Estonia's next government.
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) gave Ms Kallas the task on Friday to form Estonia's next government. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid gave the task to form Estonia's next government to the Reform Party's chairwoman, Kaja Kallas, on Friday. Ms Kallas now has 14 days to find partners for a new coalition. Meanwhile, speculations about a possible Centre-EKRE-Isamaa government continue.

President Kaljulaid stressed that the leader of the party who won the most mandates in the 3 March general election has to have the opportunity to try and form a government, and to say what she would stand for as prime minister and what her vision is for Estonia's future.

This is why she has now given the task to form the next government to Kaja Kallas first, the president said in a press release on Friday.

The recent noise in the media as well as on social media surrounding the preliminary coalition talks between outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa has led to considerable confusion regarding the procedure concerning the next government.

Mr Ratas' efforts have unofficial character so long as he isn't given the task by the president to form a new government, which in turn will only happen if Ms Kallas fails. In that case, as chairman of the party with the second-best election result, this task would fall to him.

This means that there is still the possibility of a different coalition than the scenario currently getting plenty of attention in the media. Whether or not the next government will be led by the Reform Party will become clear over the next 14 days.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidreform partyjüri ratasekrekaja kallascentre party2019 riigikogu election


2019 election and coalition talks
