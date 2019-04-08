ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

BNS
Jüri Ratas' outgoing government.
Jüri Ratas' outgoing government. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The ministers of Jüri Ratas' (Centre) outgoing government who were reelected to the Riigikogu in the 3 March general election have for the time being waived their right to receive an MP's salary.

All members of the current government elected back to the Riigikogu have submitted an application to administrative services stating that they are giving up their salary as MP until the new government has been appointed to office, spokespeople for the Riigikogu told BNS.

Members of the outgoing government elected to the XIV Riigikogu include Mr Ratas, Riina Sikkut (SDE), Jüri Luik (Isamaa), Indrek Saar (SDE), Katri Raik (SDE), Kadri Simson (Centre), Mailis Reps (Centre), Sven Mikser (SDE), Tarmo Tamm (Centre), and Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the Riigikogu election-winning Reform Party, was officially tasked by President Kersti Kaljulaid with the formation of a new government on 5 April.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

12:58

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

12:05

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

11:07

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

10:24

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

09:55

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

