Galleries: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended board meets

All three parties involved in ongoing coalition talks for the past three weeks or so met on Saturday, at separate locations, ERR's Estonian online news reports.

The Centre Party's venue was the Salme cultural centre in Kalamaja, to the west of Tallinn's city centre. The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) convened at the Radisson Blu Sky Hotel in central Tallinn, and Isamaa chose the Europa Hotel close to Tallinn harbour.

The purpose of the three meetings was to unveil the 40-page coalition agreement which the three parties have hammered out over the past weeks, and the lineup of proposed ministers, five from each party, including the prime minister (Jüri Ratas), should the proposed coalition come to fruition.

However, that is far from decided. President Kersti Kaljulaid handed Kaja Kallas of Reform the provisional prime minister post on Friday. Ms Kallas must assemble her own coalition, at least with the only other party elected to the Riigikogu, the Social Democrats (SDE), for voting at the Riigikogu.

Thus the Riigikogu vote after 15 April will be on the Centre/EKRE/Isamaa lineup and platform, as announced today, just as much as it will be on Kaja Kallas' proposed government, since MPs will know what the price of rejecting Ms Kallas' proposal will be.

The gallery of Centre's board meeting (or immediate aftermath in fact) is above, EKRE and Isamaa's below.