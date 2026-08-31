SDE leader slams push for rightwing coalition without real solutions

Social Democratic Party leader Lauri Läänemets criticized Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu, accusing him of trying to form a new government with the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the Center Party without a substantive plan to solve the problems facing the country.

Läänemets said the Social Democrats do not support the current Reform Party government, but they certainly do not back the alternative the opposition is trying to assemble. He stressed that the Social Democrats will offer a clear alternative to both sides in the upcoming elections.

"The Social Democrats will do very well in these elections, and we will definitely offer an alternative both to the Reform Party, which has lost public trust, and to EKREIKE, whose government Reinsalu is now trying to forcefully put together. But I think it will not succeed," Läänemets said.

EKREIKE refers to the EKRE‑Isamaa‑Center coalition that governed Estonia from 2019 to 2021 under Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Current Riigikogu opposition parties Isamaa, Center and EKRE are calling for early elections to remove the Reform Party and Eesti 200 minority government from power.

Läänemets accused Reinsalu of being vague and demanded clear visions from Isamaa, noting that mere protest against the Reform Party is not enough.

"We want Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu, who is today the most vague politician, to explain what Isamaa's plan is for the country's finances and energy," the Social Democratic leader said. "Everything is based solely on protest against the Reform Party."

To illustrate the situation, Läänemets drew a parallel with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's earlier communication, when she said taxes would not rise, warning that Reinsalu's style will inevitably lead to public disappointment.

"I remind you that Kaja Kallas once said, 'Read my lips,' and later people had to be disappointed in the government's actions. Urmas Reinsalu is now trying to do exactly the same thing," Läänemets said. "The disappointment in society would be great, and the Social Democrats will not allow that."

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