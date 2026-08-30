Michal: Opposition is panicking, 'catastrophe narratives' are not true

Prime Minister and Reform Party chairman Kristen Michal said calls by the opposition to hold early elections show the parties are "panicking" because the "catastrophe narratives" about the poor economic situation they have relied on are no longer true.

On Saturday, the most popular opposition party, Isamaa, published a statement calling for a vote of no confidence in the Reform-Eesti 200 minority government and new elections. Similar comments were made by EKRE and Center earlier this week.

The next Riigikogu elections will take place in March 2027.

Michal wrote on social media in response: "The opposition's narrative of a poor economy no longer holds up. They are in a hurry because this talk that we are in an economic quagmire will not last until the elections. This story is built on lies and propaganda, which by now have also been publicly refuted with facts by Statistics Estonia."

The Reform chairman stressed that during his years as prime minister, the economy has grown continuously and wage growth has been considerably faster than price growth.

Michal said that the opposition's negative narrative about the energy sector is also not true.

EKRE chair Martin Helme, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Anna-Maria Kurrel/ERR

"In June and July this year, Finland had the cheapest electricity exchange price in the European Union, and Estonia had the second-cheapest after Finland. The price increases that plagued Estonia because of the shock of the war and trends in the global economy are declining. In July, our price growth was the lowest in the European Union," he wrote.

Michal also claimed that the opposition lost the initiative in the presidential election, which will be held next week: "EKRE is not participating, Isamaa is unable to remain united and the Center Party wants, unconstitutionally, to prohibit MPs from electing the president."

He said that the opposition's nervousness does not stem from the country doing badly, because Estonia has done considerably better over the past two years than previously thought.

"The entire joint strategy of EKRE, Isamaa and the Center Party is built on the idea that the Estonian state and its people are doing badly. When the economy does better and confidence among businesses and people improves, the opposition has a problem because its political fuel runs out. When the economy was thought to be contracting, the opposition blamed the government for the contraction. The economy and consumer confidence are growing. Our plan has borne fruit, the decisions, reforms and budget choices are right. The growth is connected to this," Michal said.

"People, life and facts have put an end to the catastrophe narratives, and that is why the opposition is panicking. Economic growth needs to be given momentum; that should be the goal of all parties. EKREIKE's political gamesmanship is not in the interests of Estonia's economic growth or its people," the prime minister concluded, using the acronym for the previous EKRE-Isamaa-Center coalition (2019-2021).

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