Estonia's media split on opposition calls for snap Riigikogu election

Estonia's two biggest private media outlets have taken opposing stances on the need for early elections ahead of the scheduled Riigikogu election next March.

While Postimees in its editorial said snap elections could give a new lease of life to Estonia's politics, Delfi argued that the calls to hold extraordinary elections have not been made in good faith.

The Reform-Eesti 200 coalition lost its majority at the Riigikogu three weeks ago after two MPs, one from each party, left, leaving it with 50 seats at the 101‑seat Riigikogu. Three of the four opposition parties — Isamaa, Center and EKRE — have called for both snap elections and a vote of no confidence in the government.

"Estonian politics is entering a state of limbo for the next six months and is sorely in need of a reboot. Snap elections are a perfectly normal democratic instrument for renewing the mandate of the representatives of the people," Postimees wrote.

The newspaper added that the Reform Party's and Eesti 200's mandate to be in government has already been completely exhausted in the eyes of society well ahead of the scheduled elections in March 2027. The government is also in a minority at the Riigikogu. Therefore, there is little indication that it is capable of or willing to take any decisive steps.

Delfi, by contrast, said the current talk of snap elections is largely a matter of taking potshots from a position of convenience. It is being done in the safe knowledge that no one in Estonia can simply call elections at will, the portal argued. However, demanding them can nonetheless be used to mobilise dissatisfaction surrounding the current government.

"Isamaa, the Center Party and EKRE, if you are serious about what you are saying, then show it through actions: Find 51 votes in the Riigikogu that are prepared to actually bring down Kristen Michal's government. Only then will what you are saying gain more credible substance. If you can find such a majority, then it would be entirely logical for you to form a new government yourselves — in other words, remove the Reform Party and Eesti 200 from power even without snap elections," Delfi wrote.

A successful vote of no confidence could, under the constitution, trigger early elections ahead of March 2027. The other opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDE), have said they will not support the move, however, arguing it would cut short a proper election debate.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) rejected the opposition's calls, saying the parties are "panicking" as their "catastrophe narratives" about the economy are no longer holding up, adding that Estonia's economy has been growing continuously during his tenure.'

The election taking place at the Riigikogu Wednesday this week is for the next president.

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