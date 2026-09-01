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Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia up 0.3% in August

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The price of many foodstuffs and also non-alcoholic drinks fell in August.
The price of many foodstuffs and also non-alcoholic drinks fell in August. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Estonia's annual inflation fell to 1.3 percent in August, its lowest level since spring 2021, Statistics Estonia said.

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.3 percent between July and August, with housing and transport costs up but food and non‑alcoholic beverage prices falling.

The flash estimate, which includes tourist expenditures, will be refined once more detailed data on August prices are received.

Lauri Veski, Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager at Statistics Estonia, said the year‑on‑year increase has not been this low since the economy was recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Compared with August 2025, the index was primarily influenced by the increase in housing‑related and transport costs, on the one hand, and by the fall in the prices of food and non‑alcoholic beverages, on the other hand," Veski said.

The consumer price index (CPI) uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents, while the HICP also takes into account tourist spending, naturally highest in Estonia in the summer months, and is comparable to international indices.

The CPI for August will be published on September 7, and the finalized HICP data on September 16, Statistics Estonia said.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

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