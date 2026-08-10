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Isamaa, EKRE and Center agree on new Pärnu coalition

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Andrei Korobeinik
Andrei Korobeinik Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Isamaa, EKRE and the Center Party have reached an agreement to form a new governing coalition in Pärnu, Pärnu City Council Chair Andrei Korobeinik said.

The coalition agreement between the three parties will be signed at Villa Ammende at noon on Tuesday, when the coalition's main agreements and Pärnu's new city leaders will also be presented.

During nearly two weeks of negotiations, the three parties have agreed on the principles of the new coalition, the division of responsibilities and its key objectives. The final round of negotiations will take place Tuesday morning.

At a public press conference beginning at noon, representatives of Isamaa, EKRE and the Center Party will sign the coalition agreement and present its key provisions. The composition of the new city government and the allocation of political areas of responsibility will also be announced.

The new coalition will hold a total of 22 seats on the 39-member Pärnu City Council.

An extraordinary meeting of the Pärnu City Council to replace the city's leadership is scheduled for Monday, August 17.

In late July, Center's Andrei Korobeinik accused Mayor Kristel Voltenberg of cutting short discussions on the functioning of the coalition and violating agreements. Last week, EKRE, the Center Party and Isamaa submitted a motion of no confidence in Voltenberg.

Kristel Voltenberg. Source: Haide Rannakivi/Pärnu City Government

Prior to this shift, Pärnu was governed by a broad, fragile 5-partner coalition formed following the 2025 local elections. It included EKRE, Center and Parempoolsed, as well as the local elections alliances Pärnu with Heart, of Mayor Kristel Voltenberg, and Pärnu Unites. The 5-member administration was plagued by internal friction and ideological divides across its broad spectrum of members.

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