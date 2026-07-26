Katri Raik ousted as Mayor of Narva following no-confidence vote

Narva City Council ousted Katri Raik as mayor in a no-confidence vote on Sunday, with 16 in favor, 14 opposed and no abstentions.

Jaan Toots (Center) has been elected her successor as mayor.

This followed talk of a change in government in the majority Russian-speaking eastern border town which has been ongoing since April, and was in effect a coup enacted by the Center Party and the Plan B electoral alliance.

Urbo Vaarmann (Plan B) submitted the no-confidence motion while almost immediately after being appointed council chair, as a motion of no-confidence in Mihhail Stalnuhhin in that role had passed earlier Sunday. The city council's deputy chair was also ousted in a motion.

Vaarman said the motion and vote against Raik was prompted by what he called prolonged turmoil in Narva City Council under the leadership of Raik and Stalnuhhin, the latter, Vaarman said, who had engaged in a filibuster lasting 130 days.

The city government had a majority of just one at the 31-seat Narva City Council chamber.

Urbo Vaarmann. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

"As the city government was unable to function, it was also impossible to hold council meetings, and this has resulted in prolonged disorder," Vaarmann said, adding that the mayor had also failed to ensure the proper functioning of the city office and the city secretary's office.

"Second, we consider the mayor's conduct towards city employees and the heads of municipal institutions unacceptable. /.../ Personnel matters have been accompanied by public confrontation, pressure, and damage to people's professional reputation and dignity," Vaarmann went on, referring to Nadezhda Tšerkašina, the head of the Narva keeltelütseum high school.

Tšerkašina, whose dismissal was justified by repeated serious breaches in the school's management, is a Center Party member and also serves on the city council. The opposition, argued that her dismissal was politically motivated.

In her speech, Raik said she was leaving office with a clean conscience, adding that she had never been more satisfied with her work. She also rejected the accusations against her.

The council elected Toots as new mayor, who was voted into office with 16 votes in favor. He had held the position before, 2023-2024.

The council also passed a no-confidence motion against council chair Stalnuhhin. Presenting the motion, Center Party deputy Jaan Toots said the reason was Stalnuhhin's systematic disruption of the council's work by convening meetings and then canceling them. "The council's work must be restored," Toots said.

Vaarmann was nominated as the new council chair, and a secret ballot was held shortly before 12:45 p.m. Sunday He was elected with 16 votes in favor.

A no-confidence motion was also passed against Narva City Council deputy chair Jana Kondrašova, elected on Katri Raik's list at last year's local elections, who was accused of failing to contribute to constructive cooperation. Sixteen councilors voted in favor of her removal, while 14 voted against, so it passed too.

Natalia Umarova was elected as the new deputy chair. Vaarmann also wanted to elect a second deputy chair: Tšerkašina was chosen for that role.

The Center Party and the Plan B electoral alliance says Stalnuhhin had managed to postpone council sessions and delay the no-confidence votes for as long as 130 days.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

In late June, a nearly 12-hour Narva City Council meeting was marked by procedural disputes, repeated recesses and agenda disagreements. Stalnuhhin then repeatedly paused proceedings, including multiple one-hour recesses, as opposition members challenged the agenda. The no-confidence motions were at that time submitted against Stalnuhhin, Raik and Kondrašova

Raik had been Narva mayor since late 2024, taking over from Toots following a no-confidence motion. Raik's had previously served as Narva mayor 2020-2021.

Stalnuhhin is a former Center Party member who was expelled from the party in 2022 after referring then-prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and others pressing on with the removal of Soviet-era monuments and other installations in Estonia as "Nazis".

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