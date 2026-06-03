Construction of Defense Force's Narva base will start this year

The Defense Force's new base in Narva, on Estonia's eastern border with Russia, will start to be built later this year, said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) during a visit to Ida-Viru County.

Pevkur visited the eastern region on Tuesday to discuss the new base with Narva city leaders.

It was agreed that the city government will provide its support for moving forward as early as June, a press release from the Ministry of Defense said.

A public procurement will now be prepared for the construction of the initial stage of development, a base made from containers, so the EDF's presence in Narva can start as soon as possible.

Pevkur said the base will strengthen defense and increase the state's presence in the border city. "Expanding our presence in Narva is important because Estonia takes defending itself from the very first meter seriously," he was quoted as saying.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"A permanent Defense Forces presence will strengthen security and provide local residents with a greater sense of confidence. I am convinced that the base will bring more active people to Narva and the surrounding area and will stimulate the economy."

'Small' base

The minister held a meeting with Narva residents and denied that thousands of troops would be stationed in the city or that the base would be large.

"This is not some huge base. I've heard various stories suggesting it would be a very large base, but it is not. It is small," the minister explained, adding that the base will be built in the Kadastik industrial area on the outskirts of Narva, on Tiigi tänav.

He said work on the permanent facilities will start in January or February next year.

After the meeting, independent Narva councillor Katri Raik wrote on social media: "A company-sized unit will be stationed in Kadastik, Narva — 100 to 120 personnel — and that heavy military equipment will not be permanently based in Narva."

Sending a 'security signal'

Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Last year, Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus, chief of the EDF Headquarters, explained why the base is being built on the border.

"Estonian soldiers will be stationed in a city that lies directly on the border, one of our largest urban areas. It's a way to send a security signal. But it's also something we owe Narva — the EDF has had very little visible presence there. Narva is the only major Estonian city where that's been the case," he told ERR.

Allied units will also be stationed at the new base.

"Interestingly, they're actually very eager to operate in places like Narva and Jõhvi — there's a kind of exotic appeal to it for them. But for us, the key point is that allied units are integrated with the Estonian Defense Forces, so wherever we go, they go too," he added.

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