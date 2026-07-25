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Open Narva Days offer peek into lesser-known sides of Estonian border city

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Narva's riverfront promenade, with Narva Castle visible in the background.
Narva's riverfront promenade, with Narva Castle visible in the background. Source: City of Narva
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On August 14–16, Narva invites visitors to explore the Northeastern Estonian border city anew through local-led tours, stories and lesser-known corners tourists often miss.

The weekend's #VisitNarvaNext program includes seven locally-curated themed tours, focusing on personal stories rather than just historical sites.

Participating tours, some of which are exclusive to Open Narva Days, will be offered over three days in combinations of English, Estonian and Russian.

Among them are walks through childhood memories of Narva in the 90s, family histories preserved through photos and letters and a boat trip along the Narva River led by mayor and historian Katri Raik.

Other tours look at the city through the varied perspectives of a journalist, local fishers and other residents that have shaped the city.

The riverfront during Narva River Day in 2023. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

A new "antitour" geared toward adults will also offer participants more direct conversation about life in a border city, Narva's complex identity and how locals see and experience today's changing world.

While in town, visitors can join tours of Narva's Town Hall, Narva Estonian State High School and the casemates, or walkways, of Victoria Bastion, part of the city's surviving 17th-century fortification structures.

Places are limited, so organizers recommend registering in advance. The full schedule and event details are available on Fienta.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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