New Pärnu coalition deal names Voltenberg mayor, EKRE to take over in 2026

Five political groups in Pärnu signed a coalition agreement naming Kristel Voltenberg of Südamega Pärnu as mayor, with EKRE set to take over in 2026.

The coalition — which comprises the election-winning Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Center Party, Parempoolsed and the electoral alliances Südamega Pärnu ("With Heart for Pärnu") and Pärnu Ühendab ("Pärnu Unites") — says the agreement reflects a shared goal to modernize Pärnu and make it one of Estonia's best cities to live in.

"The focus is on professional and transparent leadership, a strong community and decisions that meet the real needs of Pärnu residents," the partners' announcement said.

They added the coalition aims to position Pärnu as a hub for Western Estonia, where education, business, culture, security and social welfare work as a unified, supportive system.

Priorities include increasing transparency in city governance, boosting economic growth through business development and investment incentives and raising average wages.

The agreement also highlights reasonable free access to children's extracurriculars, resolving the childcare meal crisis, ensuring safe school routes and modernizing parking rules.

Other goals include halting property tax increases, developing public spaces and preparing Pärnu's bid for the 2036 European Capital of Culture title.

Under the coalition, Center Party representative Andrei Korobeinik will chair Pärnu City Council, while Voltenberg begins her term as mayor. The mayoral post will transfer to EKRE at the end of 2026, allowing the three largest partners to share leadership responsibilities.

At a Wednesday press conference, Korobeinik said EKRE member Valmar Veste was slated to become mayor. He told ERR Friday that sharing the mayoral position is meant to keep the coalition fair.

"My goal is to maintain this coalition for four years, and that is only possible if all partners are de facto equal, not just de jure," he said.

Mart Helme (EKRE), who won the most individual votes in Pärnu, will also continue to work in the coalition.

