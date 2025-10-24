X!

New Pärnu coalition deal names Voltenberg mayor, EKRE to take over in 2026

News
Pärnu leaders signed the city's new coalition agreement Friday afternoon. Pictured: Kristel Voltenberg (left). October 24, 2025.
Pärnu leaders signed the city's new coalition agreement Friday afternoon. Pictured: Kristel Voltenberg (left). October 24, 2025. Source: Kristi Raidla/ERR
News

Five political groups in Pärnu signed a coalition agreement naming Kristel Voltenberg of Südamega Pärnu as mayor, with EKRE set to take over in 2026.

The coalition — which comprises the election-winning Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Center Party, Parempoolsed and the electoral alliances Südamega Pärnu ("With Heart for Pärnu") and Pärnu Ühendab ("Pärnu Unites") — says the agreement reflects a shared goal to modernize Pärnu and make it one of Estonia's best cities to live in.

"The focus is on professional and transparent leadership, a strong community and decisions that meet the real needs of Pärnu residents," the partners' announcement said.

They added the coalition aims to position Pärnu as a hub for Western Estonia, where education, business, culture, security and social welfare work as a unified, supportive system.

Priorities include increasing transparency in city governance, boosting economic growth through business development and investment incentives and raising average wages.

The agreement also highlights reasonable free access to children's extracurriculars, resolving the childcare meal crisis, ensuring safe school routes and modernizing parking rules.

Other goals include halting property tax increases, developing public spaces and preparing Pärnu's bid for the 2036 European Capital of Culture title.

Under the coalition, Center Party representative Andrei Korobeinik will chair Pärnu City Council, while Voltenberg begins her term as mayor. The mayoral post will transfer to EKRE at the end of 2026, allowing the three largest partners to share leadership responsibilities.

At a Wednesday press conference, Korobeinik said EKRE member Valmar Veste was slated to become mayor. He told ERR Friday that sharing the mayoral position is meant to keep the coalition fair.

"My goal is to maintain this coalition for four years, and that is only possible if all partners are de facto equal, not just de jure," he said.

Mart Helme (EKRE), who won the most individual votes in Pärnu, will also continue to work in the coalition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla, Michael Cole

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Three minors suspected of Raasiku murder remanded in custody for 2 months

19:45

Narva coalition talks continue as Stalnuhhin's List aim to land mayoral role

19:37

New Pärnu coalition deal names Voltenberg mayor, EKRE to take over in 2026

19:13

Estonia lose out to Latvia in Baltic Cup semi-final

18:50

West Tallinn hospital chief Arkadi Popov named head of Tallinn Hospital

18:02

Pope Leo XIV welcomes Estonian pilgrims in Rome

17:19

Ministry of Defense official: Russia aiming to break Ukrainian society's resolve

16:38

Video: Classical guitarist Harald Trass performs Eurovision hit "Espresso Machiatto"

15:51

Swimmer Tribuntsov narrowly misses out on Estonian record in Toronto

15:13

Three parties say will not answer Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks questionnaire Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.10

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

11:51

Russia may have used Estonia wreck for training, says German media

23.10

Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder Updated

23.10

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

23.10

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

23.10

Allied forces adapting to Estonian terrain in Bold Panzer training exercises

23.10

Estonian cinemas still struggling to attract audiences

22.10

Invasive Sika deer stag spotted in Pärnu County

23.10

Estonian children's history textbook crowned Europe's best

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo