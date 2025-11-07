X!

Isamaa and EKRE shut out electoral alliance, ink four-year deal in Viljandi

News
MP and Viljandi City Council chair candidate Helir-Valdor Seeder and Viljandi deputy mayoral candidate Silvia Takkel (EKRE) signing the Isamaa–EKRE coalition deal in Viljandi on Thursday. November 6, 2025.
MP and Viljandi City Council chair candidate Helir-Valdor Seeder and Viljandi deputy mayoral candidate Silvia Takkel (EKRE) signing the Isamaa–EKRE coalition deal in Viljandi on Thursday. November 6, 2025.
News

Viljandi's leading local parties, Isamaa and EKRE, signed a four-year coalition agreement Thursday, giving them a slim majority in the 27-seat city council.

The city's mayoral candidate is former Viljandi Museum director Jaak Pihlak (Isamaa), with deputy mayors Silvia Takkel from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Anett Suits from Isamaa. The coalition's candidate for Viljandi City Council chair is Isamaa MP Helir-Valdor Seeder.

The new coalition aims to stabilize city governance while reversing several previous decisions.

Seeder outlined key projects, including whether and where to build a new kindergarten, the future of the old sports center, support for Viljandi Kaare School, the city's school for children with special educational needs, and preparations for the planned new lakefront spa hotel, which would require changes to public transport and investments in streets and a parking lot.

Takkel also highlighted the coalition's main promises, including plans to eliminate paid parking and maintain the city's wrestling center in its current location.

"And third, what we had listed as a main promise is raising the child birth grant, which is currently €700 in Viljandi," she said, noting that EKRE campaigned on the promise to raise that one-time payment to €1,500. "That's also a very important issue for us, and it's also included in the coalition agreement."

The two-party coalition, holding 14 of the 27 seats in Viljandi City Council, leaves the electoral alliance Südamega Viljandis with nine seats and the Reform Party with four in opposition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

18:24

EDF colonel: Russia's approach not altered by changing weather conditions

18:11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

17:24

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

17:04

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

16:38

Secretary general: Reform Party will meet 2027 elections under Kristen Michal

16:28

US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

15:51

Estonian artists bring hands-on art and language practice to Narva schools

15:29

Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

15:22

Defense report author: Is the role of EDF commander beyond criticism?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

06.11

Tallinn Old Town neighbors still grappling with loud cocktail bar next door

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

05.11

New and unique rescue ship being built in Estonia

06.11

Istanbul Convention has a clear effect on Estonian legislation

06.11

Relative poverty down but single parents' situation worsens in Estonia

06.11

Kaire Tamm: What has the Istanbul Convention given us?

05.11

Estonia's only American football club reach Baltic League final with 80-0 win

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo