Isamaa welcomes back controversial YouTuber as Tartu coalition talks continue

Despite mixed signals about a possible Isamaa–Reform Party coalition in Tartu, talks continued Monday at City Hall. Isamaa's local board recalled Kris Kärner.

An agreement was reached, for instance, to work with the private sector, sports clubs and federations to explore options for building a new swimming complex, indoor football hall and golf center in Tartu.

Negotiators are also expected to address the issue of leasing out the Tartu prison this week — an issue over which the parties have previously held differing views.

"If we can agree on the points that are important to Isamaa, then the current timetable allows us to move forward. On the topics we've already discussed, we see good potential for cooperation," said Tõnis Lukas, Isamaa's lead candidate in Tartu.

Urmas Klaas, the Reform Party's lead candidate, said there was significant common ground between the two parties.

"The atmosphere is professional and we're making efficient progress. Our shared ground is substantial when we go through the topics. Even today, in discussions on sports, there was virtually no disagreement," Klaas said.

Isamaa welcomes back inflammatory YouTuber

The Isamaa Tartu regional board backed the continuation of coalition negotiations and voted to reinstate Kris Kärner in the party's city council group, following the latter's surprisingly strong election result.

Kärner, 28, who joined Isamaa this February and is better known on YouTube as Istoprocent, has frequently drawn attention on social media for inflammatory language and incitement to hatred against virtually everyone and everything. In one post, he even wrote that members of the Social Democratic Party should be lined up against a wall and shot with a pump-action shotgun

Following the board meeting, Isamaa Tartu chairman Kaspar Kokk told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the board was unanimous in supporting continued talks. "As confirmation of that, when the Social Democratic Party proposed starting coalition negotiations with us, we decided and informed them that we would only pursue one set of talks at a time," he said.

ERR asked how the return of streamer Kris Kärner might impact the negotiations.

"The Tartu regional board decided that everyone who ran on Isamaa's list and was elected is welcome to join the Isamaa council group. I assume that neither the Reform Party nor any other political force can dictate to us who belongs in our group, especially when those individuals were elected from our list," Kokk replied.

Asked who would hold the mayor's seat now that Kärner has been recalled to the group, Kokk answered: "We assume that all agreements made with our coalition partner still stand."

Kris Kärner has drawn wider media attention for remarks that have been seen as inciting political violence. As recently as a week ago, before formal negotiations began, Kärner's involvement in Isamaa's council group was a point of concern for the Reform Party.

"My position on what Kris Kärner has said hasn't changed," said Urmas Klaas (Reform). "I believe such statements, directed at other political parties or members of society, are inappropriate for the political culture of a university town. I can't and won't interfere in the internal affairs of any party or group. If Isamaa has made that decision, then it's their decision."

Nonetheless, Klaas said Isamaa's decision to bring Kärner back into the group would not affect Tuesday's negotiations.

