Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives press on after local elections flop

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) will move forward despite running in 19 municipalities and winning no council seats in Estonia's recent local elections.

In Tartu, which the year-old party had singled out as its main focus, ERK received just 1.8% of the vote.

Party chairman and top candidate Silver Kuusik received 410 votes. While more than some ministers, he said he would have preferred the party win at least one seat on the 49-seat city council.

Kuusik acknowledged that the party's brand is still fresh and not yet on equal footing with long-established parties.

"I can say our team gave its all; the team did great," he said.

The party chair said he has no plans to leave politics and will keep an eye on Tartu City Council. ERK will also continue as a party "no matter what," he confirmed, with supporters eager to move forward and participate in Riigikogu elections.

"The question is whether it will be with a full candidate list or a partial one," he added, noting that the party's ranks, filled with "ordinary, simple folks," include few well-known political names.

The coming weeks will reveal whether this month's local elections bring any broader changes, he said. What's clear is that people are expecting change.

Kuusik, expelled from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) last summer before getting involved in founding a new party, noted that conservative voters are now leaning toward Isamaa.

"With a certain irony, a single family laid a strong foundation for Isamaa's victory across the country," he said.

"There's no use complaining about it," he continued. "I hope that family has learned from this and may one day be willing to cooperate, realizing the nation comes first, the party second."

The ERK chief also criticized coalition talks in Tartu between Isamaa and the Reform Party, saying starting with the division of positions made it seem like claiming posts was the main goal.

In a situation where a self-described liberal and a conservative party meet for negotiations, he added, "you'd expect a strong ideological debate and clear discussion of positions first."

--

