X!

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives press on after local elections flop

News
Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) chair Silver Kuusik.
Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) chair Silver Kuusik. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) will move forward despite running in 19 municipalities and winning no council seats in Estonia's recent local elections.

In Tartu, which the year-old party had singled out as its main focus, ERK received just 1.8% of the vote.

Party chairman and top candidate Silver Kuusik received 410 votes. While more than some ministers, he said he would have preferred the party win at least one seat on the 49-seat city council.

Kuusik acknowledged that the party's brand is still fresh and not yet on equal footing with long-established parties.

"I can say our team gave its all; the team did great," he said.

The party chair said he has no plans to leave politics and will keep an eye on Tartu City Council. ERK will also continue as a party "no matter what," he confirmed, with supporters eager to move forward and participate in Riigikogu elections.

"The question is whether it will be with a full candidate list or a partial one," he added, noting that the party's ranks, filled with "ordinary, simple folks," include few well-known political names.

The coming weeks will reveal whether this month's local elections bring any broader changes, he said. What's clear is that people are expecting change.

Kuusik, expelled from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) last summer before getting involved in founding a new party, noted that conservative voters are now leaning toward Isamaa.

"With a certain irony, a single family laid a strong foundation for Isamaa's victory across the country," he said.

"There's no use complaining about it," he continued. "I hope that family has learned from this and may one day be willing to cooperate, realizing the nation comes first, the party second."

The ERK chief also criticized coalition talks in Tartu between Isamaa and the Reform Party, saying starting with the division of positions made it seem like claiming posts was the main goal.

In a situation where a self-described liberal and a conservative party meet for negotiations, he added, "you'd expect a strong ideological debate and clear discussion of positions first."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

Estonia, Latvia begin feasibility studies for fourth electricity connection

15:52

Renno Nellis: Protecting the black stork from the environmental officials

15:20

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

14:39

Estonia's Janek Mäggi once more to lead world draughts federation

14:38

Ministry not planning to check whether authorities' database queries justified

13:59

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives press on after local elections flop

13:20

Estonian ISP stops sending payment links over security concerns

13:06

Officer: Troops spread very thinly across thousand-kilometer Ukraine front

12:31

Tõnis Saarts: Isamaa's pragmatism

12:25

Report: Estonia's economy is more knowledge-intensive, but Lithuania makes more money

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

25.10

Tallinn bar steps up security to combat increase in drink spiking

26.10

Gallery: Viljandi landmark restored by donations

26.10

RMK upgrades forest road to bypass Saatse Boot in south Estonia

24.10

Russia may have used Estonia wreck for training, says German media

08:31

Car tax revenues likely to fall short of revised €90 million figure

26.10

Excessive secrecy around defense facilities may increase enemy interest, expert says

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

15:20

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

26.10

Michal: Pressure must be kept up on postponing EU's Emissions Trading System

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo