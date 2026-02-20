X!

Estonia's non-parliamentary conservative parties plan merger

News
ERK's logo.
ERK's logo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) has decided to merge with the Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers Assembly (EVP-PL).

At an extraordinary general meeting held Thursday, members of the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) unanimously approved a merger with the Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Assembly (EVP-PL).

Once the required procedures in the business register have been completed, activities will continue under the new composition at a joint general meeting where the party's chair, vice chairs, board members and members of the court of honor will be elected. Possible proposals to change the party's name and update its platform will also be submitted.

According to the business register, ERK has 509 members and EVP-PL has 553. This means that the merged party would have a total of 1,064 members.

ERK was founded in 2024 following an internal dispute within Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

As a result of the dispute, several senior members were expelled from the party, including Henn Põlluaas, Jaak Valge, Silver Kuusik and Helle Kullerkupp. Jaak Madison, Ants Frosch and Leo Kunnas later also left the party.

Valge, Kuusik, Kullerkupp and Frosch joined ERK, with Kuusik becoming the party's chair.

EVP-PL was founded in 1992 and is chaired by Rein Koch.

In the 1995 parliamentary elections, the Farmers' Assembly participated in the electoral alliance Coalition Party and Rural People's Union, which won the election, resulting in two EVP-PL members gaining seats in the Riigikogu.

In the 2007 parliamentary elections, members of the Farmers' Assembly ran on the list of Isamaa ja Res Publica Liit (IRL).

Support for both parties has remained below 1 percent in recent polls.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Marcus Turovski

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:09

Tactile Tallinn sculpture offers blind visitors new way to explore Old Town

13:40

Estonia's trial e-exams to prep schools for full online rollout

13:06

MPs with EDF background call for the creation of a military court in Estonia

11:48

Estonia to boycott Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony

11:41

Estonia's non-parliamentary conservative parties plan merger

11:12

Ukrainian sportspeople to ERR: Russian competitors at Winter Olympics 'disgusting'

10:49

Tallinn's proposed Pelguranna tram reroute draws mixed reactions

10:12

Estonian pair 10th in Winter Olympics men's Nordic Combined team event

09:40

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just misses out on Winter Olympics qualification

09:40

Estonian construction companies' volumes shrink for fourth consecutive year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.02

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on Estonia's Lake Peipus

19.02

Estonia jails Israeli citizen for spying for Russia's FSB Updated

19.02

Estonia's ski star Kelly Sildaru on injury, Eileen Gu and turning 24 at the Winter Olympics

19.02

Watch: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina in live Olympic action this evening on ETV2

19.02

Estonia plans 600 eastern border bunkers as Baltic Defense Line advances

19.02

Estonian police to use drones to catch drivers running red lights

19.02

Last of Tartu's corner stores disappearing one by one

19.02

Rail Baltica rail costs in Estonia far lower per kilometer than in Latvia

18.02

Museums: Schools no longer dare bring students to visit

19.02

Elderly Estonian couple planning assisted death after Supreme Court landmark ruling

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo