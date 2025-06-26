Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives to focus on Tartu in local elections

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK),will focus on making a success of the local elections this fall, especially in Tartu, according to party chair Silver Kuusik.

"It's quite clear that Tartu is our priority, both Jaak Valge and myself will be running there," Kuusik said.

"Tartu is the strongest place for us to establish ourselves," Kuusik added.

Kuusik added that the party has not yet confirmed its candidates, though he is most likely to be their nomination for mayoral candidate in Tartu.

The party also released its manifesto which states that the ERK intends to empower local residents by introducing community democracy through community meetings and referenda.

The ERK is also pledging to provide families with affordable housing, quality childcare and flexible working arrangements, free school meals for children, and child support.

"In the municipalities we run, we will pay €1,500 in childbirth allowances and €1,000 in childcare allowances," the ERK's manifesto states.

The ERK are additionally promising to limit felling and preserve Estonia's valuable forest areas. "We do not support phosphorite mining in Viru County," the program says.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!