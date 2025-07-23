X!

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

News
Jaak Valge and Andres Aule hanging the flag in Tallinn's Old Town.
Jaak Valge and Andres Aule hanging the flag in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: PPA
News

Two men installed the flag of occupied Soviet Estonia on the wall of the writer's house in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon for a second time. Riigikogu member Jaak Valge (ERK) said that he and poet Andres Aule were responsible.

The pair carried out a similar act two summers ago to protest writer Juhan Smuul (1922–1971), whose bas-relief is on the building, after it was revealed that he had been involved in the 1949 deportations of Estonians to Siberia.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified that the flag of the Estonian SSR was hanging on the side of the Tallinn Writers' Union (Tallinna kirjanike maja) building, located at the intersection of Harju and Kuninga streets in Tallinn's Old Town, Delfi reported.

Inna Toater, Ida-Harju PPA station commander, said: "The police identified that the flag belonged to a 70-year-old man, while a 52-year-old man was with him, helping to place the flag."

She said that the PPA confiscated the flag and will decide whether to initiate proceedings after the circumstances are clarified.

Valge confirmed to Delfi that he and Aule hung the flag. The MP explained that July 22 is marked as Collaboration Day. "And if we think about which collaborator and deporter has the most prominently displayed monument in Estonia, then the answer is Juhan Smuul," he said.

Jaak Valge. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Valge added: "We would have taken it down, but the police got there first." He confirmed that the PPA had taken the flag into custody, and that he expects to get it back on August 21.

The pair first hung the ESSR flag on the Writers' House wall on July 22, 2023. The pair were fined €160 by the PPA over that act, but the first-tier Harju County Court subsequently annulled the fine.

Juhan Smuul (1922-1971) was one of the most recognized Estonian writers during the Soviet era and was a Communist Party member and a deputy of both the Estonian Supreme Soviet and the Supreme Soviet in Moscow.

In 2023, new information came to light that he had been involved in the 1949 deportations, which saw tens of thousands of Estonians sent to Siberia.

There were calls to remove Smuul's statue but after much discussion, the Writers' Union decided to leave it up and add additional context.

A woman looking at the monument to Estonian writer Juhan Smuul. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

12:55

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to undergo redevelopment

12:25

EDF's new conscription order disperses Russian-speakers across units

11:57

New 7-story building under construction in Pärnu

11:26

Political scientist: Reform shot itself in the foot with kindergarten fees saga

10:55

Marek Kohv: Dispelling the 'Is Narva Next?' narrative

10:22

Mark Lajal through to round two in Michigan ATP tournament

09:50

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

09:18

Frankenburg Technologies first annual report shows losses of over €1 million

08:53

Ratings: Reform Party's support continues to fall

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.07

Experts split over introducing property tax in Estonia

22.07

Drinking stations for thirsty hedgehogs open in Tallinn

22.07

Swimmers defy Tallinn's Inglirand Beach ban

22.07

Narva resident handed 6.5 year prison sentence for espionage, violating sanctions

20.07

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

09:50

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

22.07

Reform Party leaves Tallinn coalition

08:21

Petition to cut VAT on food in Estonia picks up record 70,000 signatures

22.07

Estonian National Opera cuts ties with conductor José Cura over Russia links

21.07

Russian Cultural Center groups condemn Tallinn's merger plan

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo