Isamaa's Lukas denies personally giving up Tartu mayor post to Reform

Isamaa mayoral candidate Tõnis Lukas (right) at Tartu coalition talks between Isamaa and the Reform party. October 24, 2025.
Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
Tartu mayoral candidate Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said he hasn't personally given up the mayor's post to the Reform Party, calling the decision a collective one.

On Monday morning, ETV's "Terevisioon" sought an update on Isamaa's coalition talks with the Reform Party in Tartu.

"It's not out of the question that this fall's seasonal tire change in Tartu will fail — one of the bolts is just jammed," Lukas said, referring to the Reform Party.

Addressing claims that Isamaa's mayoral candidate had stepped aside or betrayed supporters, Lukas said he has not betrayed his 4,632 voters.

"I personally haven't given anything up — this was a collective decision, driven by those who have a more direct line to the Reform Party and get more info from there," he explained.

He expressed hope that Isamaa could finalize its governing platform and restore confidence among its voters that it was in fact Isamaa that won the elections in Tartu.

"Politics needs more of a winner's mentality," he emphasized, referring to his partymates.

When asked if a coalition with the Reform Party was off the table, Lukas said he couldn't confirm that.

Party leaders decided to enter negotiations to prevent the Reform Party from forming a government with another partner, which could have left Isamaa in the opposition and unable to represent its voters.

"We have to talk every day about how to move forward on this," he said.

Lukas said he has consistently argued that the mayor, city government and city councilmembers need to stand up for Tartu's interests beyond city limits as well.

If a coalition with the Reform Party doesn't happen, he said Isamaa will discuss its next steps internally.

"That will depend on those partners — whether they're better than the Reform Party," Lukas noted. "Voters have given us only a limited number of options, so for now we're working to get a proper coalition agreement."

Right now, Isamaa is in talks with the Reform Party, he said, adding that "Isamaa negotiates with one party at a time."

He confirmed that talks with Reform will continue Monday, this time focusing on youth and sports.

"There are no easy solutions in politics, and I've been unfairly accused of having given something up," Lukas reiterated. "These are all collective decisions that depend on various other information. We'll see what happens with Tartu, and we'll keep standing up for our voters."

Last week, it was confirmed the Reform Party would maintain the mayor's seat in Tartu following discussions between Reform and Isamaa.

Incumbent mayor Urmas Klaas will remain in the role.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

