Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

Isamaa won the election in Tartu, securing 16 mandates on the 79-member city council — one more than the Reform Party, which has governed the city for years.

Isamaa received 12,333 votes in Tartu (28.2 percent), narrowly beating the Reform Party into second place with 11,654 votes (26.6 percent).

The Social Democratic Party received 6,509 votes (14.9 percent), earning eight mandates.

The Center Party won four mandates, EKRE three, and Eesti 200 three.

Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) received 5,486 votes, while Isamaa's mayoral candidate Tõnis Lukas received 4,362 ballots.

Parempoolsed failed to enter the city council in Tartu, receiving 3.8 percent support. The most successful on their list was men's health doctor Margus Punab, with 517 votes. The party's mayoral candidate, Vahur Kraft, received 398 votes.

Reform lost due to confusion in Toompea

Urmas Klaas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Klaas told ETV's election broadcast that the Reform Party's defeat in Tartu was caused by the confusion in Tallinn and Toompea.

"We definitely need to analyze these results and look at the bigger picture across Estonia. I do not think we should start creating new confusion here, but rather have an internal discussion about how to move forward. Voters have sent a very clear signal to the Reform Party across the country, and we must take that into account," he said.

"What clearly went wrong was the confusion in Tallinn. We saw how it affected our results nationwide, how the ratings shifted. And certainly, all the confusion surrounding taxes has led to the situation we are in today," Klaas added.

