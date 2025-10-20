X!

Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

News
Tõnis Lukas.
Tõnis Lukas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Isamaa won the election in Tartu, securing 16 mandates on the 79-member city council — one more than the Reform Party, which has governed the city for years.

Isamaa received 12,333 votes in Tartu (28.2 percent), narrowly beating the Reform Party into second place with 11,654 votes (26.6 percent).

The Social Democratic Party received 6,509 votes (14.9 percent), earning eight mandates.

The Center Party won four mandates, EKRE three, and Eesti 200 three.

Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) received 5,486 votes, while Isamaa's mayoral candidate Tõnis Lukas received 4,362 ballots.

Parempoolsed failed to enter the city council in Tartu, receiving 3.8 percent support. The most successful on their list was men's health doctor Margus Punab, with 517 votes. The party's mayoral candidate, Vahur Kraft, received 398 votes.

Reform lost due to confusion in Toompea

Urmas Klaas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Klaas told ETV's election broadcast that the Reform Party's defeat in Tartu was caused by the confusion in Tallinn and Toompea.

"We definitely need to analyze these results and look at the bigger picture across Estonia. I do not think we should start creating new confusion here, but rather have an internal discussion about how to move forward. Voters have sent a very clear signal to the Reform Party across the country, and we must take that into account," he said.

"What clearly went wrong was the confusion in Tallinn. We saw how it affected our results nationwide, how the ratings shifted. And certainly, all the confusion surrounding taxes has led to the situation we are in today," Klaas added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

02:22

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

02:03

Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

01:28

Kõlvart: The Center Party got up and won

01:10

Center wins in Tallinn, but may struggle to form coalition

00:45

Michal: Political uncertainty led to anti-government sentiment at local elections

00:12

Defense minister most popular government member at local elections

19.10

Preliminary data: Turnout at Estonia's 2025 local election rises to 59.2% Updated

19.10

Galleries: Political parties gather to celebrate election night

19.10

Watch: Local election e-vote counting in the Riigikogu

19.10

Galleries: Polling day at Estonia's local elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.10

Preliminary data: Turnout at Estonia's 2025 local election rises to 59.2% Updated

19.10

Turnout up in Estonia's local elections compared with 2021 despite e-vote dip

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

19.10

Watch: Local election e-vote counting in the Riigikogu

19.10

Local elections preliminary results expected after midnight Sunday

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

18.10

Parempoolsed forecast to win seats in Tallinn at Estonia's local elections

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

17.10

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

19.10

Galleries: Polling day at Estonia's local elections

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo