Defense minister most popular government member at local elections

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur received the most votes at the local elections on Sunday while Minister of Interior Igor Taro got the lowest number of ballots, 33.

Pevkur (Reform) won 1,220 votes in Tallinn's Mustamäe district. Taro stood in Põlva Country in central Estonia.

The defense minister was followed by Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform), who ran in Tallinn's Kristiine and received 856 votes. Next was Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), who stood in Tartu and won 668 votes.

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) picked up 563 votes in Tallinn's largest district, Lasnamäe.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) received 500 votes in Pirita, while her party colleague Andres Sutt received 343 votes in the same district.

Reform's Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kulder Leis also ran in Põlva and did slightly better than his colleague Igor Taro, with 38 votes.

Among Eesti 200's ministers, the most successful in Tallinn was Minister of Regional and Agricultural Affairs Hendrik Johannes Terras, who received 257 votes in Kesklinn.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna received 191 votes in Nõmme, and Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta, who also ran in Kesklinn and got 76 votes.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR

