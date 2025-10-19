Galleries: Polling day at Estonia's local elections

Sunday is election day and voters went to the polls to elect councils to Estonia's 79 municipalities across the country.

In total, 356 polling stations were opened across the country at 9 a.m., and will close at 8 p.m.

ERR's photographers captured voters casting their ballots across the country in the northeastern border city Narva, the summer capital Pärnu on the west coast and in several districts of the capital.

At midday, there were plenty of voters to be seen in Narva, but turnout in Ida-Viru County remained among the lowest in the country. During the advance voting period, 37.5 percent of voters (13,471) in Ida-Viru County cast an e-vote.

Similar figures were seen in Rapla County and Pärnu County. In Pärnu city, however, turnout had reached nearly 50 percent by 3 p.m. with five hours to go. Turnout was recorded at 37.4 percent during advance voting last week.

In Tallinn, ERR visited polling stations in the Nõmme suburb and Lasnamäe, the largest in the capital.

Voter turnout nationwide was 57.4 percent as of 6 p.m. on Sunday and with two hours until polls close. This figure is already ahead of 2021's turnout of 54.5 percent. 576,373 votes from 1,003,817 eligible voters had been cast.

Advance voting opened on Monday and ran to Friday evening. Votes could be cast both on paper and as an e-vote. A paper ballot vote cast during the advance period or on polling day overrides an e-vote. For this reason, the final e-vote cannot be announced until after polls closed. As things stand, the e-vote result will be announced at around 10 p.m., with the overall results around two hours later.

