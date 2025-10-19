Galleries: Political parties gather to celebrate election night

On Sunday evening, Estonia's political parties met in bars and restaurants across Tallinn to await the election results – both good and bad.

Isamaa

Polls suggest the opposition party is on track to win the election.

Parempoolsed

Last week's polls suggested the non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed led by former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling is on track to win seats in Tallinn.

Reform

The biggest party in the ruling coalition, Reform, is not forecast to have a good night. Polling suggests it may even lose its hold on Estonia's second biggest city Tartu, where it has held the mayorship for around a decade.

Center

The Center Party is predicted to win in Tallinn.

Social Democrats (SDE)

Eesti 200

Eesti 200's election party was split between Tallinn and Tartu, where Chairman Kristina Kallas ran. Polling suggested the party would receive a bad result.

--

