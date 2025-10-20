Kõlvart: We had hoped to get more seats in Tallinn

Center Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said the party hoped to achieve more than 37 seats in Tallinn at the local election, but the nationwide result is good after a difficult few years.

After votes from all 356 municipalities had been counted on Monday morning, the Center Party won 21.1 percent of the vote. While election alliances were more successful across the country, this was the highest result from a single party.

But in Tallinn, in the past, Center has been able to govern alone after receiving enough votes for 40 mandates or more in the capital's 79-seat council.

"The numbers show that, but the substance maybe does not quite feel like a victory," Kõlvart told ETV's "Election Night" broadcast. "We had hoped to get more."

However, he said the nationwide result was quite solid for the Center Party, considering the resources the party had at its disposal.

Kõlvart said he would still discuss with party members how the party will proceed in light of the election results in Tallinn. He could not say who the party may consider as coalition partners. EKRE, which was seen as a likely partner, did not clear the 5 percent threshold.

Looking at the results of the other parties, Kõlvart wondered if Eesti 200 – which gathered 1.7 percent of the vote – would be able to maintain its parliamentary faction until the next Riigikogu elections.

"The question is, who will come to the Reform Party's aid in the Riigikogu to keep the government in place until the elections," said Kõlvart, adding that he does not see any possibility of the Center Party assisting the Reform Party in the Riigikogu.

Mihhail Kõlvart being interviewed in election night, October 19, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Center rose up and won

Speaking at the party's election event on Monday morning after the results had been announced, Kõlvart told his colleagues: "We've had quite a tough journey over the past two years. Not only our competitors, but also experts predicted a year ago that the Center Party would be destroyed. Let's look at the results. Nationwide, the Center Party is in first place. This is your work."

"I want to thank my fellow party members, you showed that if you work hard and put in the effort, both love and results will follow," he said.

The party saw an exodus of members since Kõlvart took over two years ago and last year, a court case saddled the party with a €1 million bill.

"I have experience in martial arts. I really admire when an athlete loses the first, second, and third round. But then, in the final round, they get up and win. The Center Party got up and won," Kõlvart said.

The party also won in Tallinn, but it is unclear with whom the party will attempt to form a coalition, the chairman said. One outcome could be that all the other parties join forces to keep Center out.

This article was updated to include additional comments from Mihhail Kõlvart.

