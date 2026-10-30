Estonian Drama Theater limits ticket sales

The Estonian Drama Theater has limited ticket sales to four per customer for a single performance, down from the previous eight, but an increase on the two tickets announced earlier this week.

The theater changed its proposed policy of two tickets per performance after an outcry from customers earlier this week.

"Since many theatergoers contacted us, we decided to change the restriction so that instead of two tickets, four tickets can be purchased for a single performance at a time. Hopefully, this will allow us to ensure a good purchasing experience for more people while not excessively restricting theater visits by families and groups of friends," the Drama Theater said in a newsletter.

Newspaper Postimees reported on Thursday that the theater would also discontinue group bookings because waiting lists are extremely long.

Drama Theater marketing manager Katre Väli said the decision had to be made because of exceptionally high demand.

"The waiting lists for group bookings for the most popular productions listed on our website are four to six years long, with thousands of people interested. We generally suspend group bookings when calculations show that fulfilling the orders would extend beyond two seasons," she explained.

Väli could not say when group bookings for these productions would reopen.

Group bookings started at 20 tickets, with a maximum of 50 tickets available for reservation.

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