Estonian racing driver Paul Aron has parted ways with Formula One team Alpine by mutual agreement after two seasons as a reserve driver, to pursue a full-time race seat.

According to motorsport outlet Gpblog, starting a third season as a reserve at the U.K.-based outfit held little appeal for the 22-year-old, as he wants to return to full-time racing.

"BWT Alpine Formula One Team and Paul Aron have mutually agreed to release Paul from his role as reserve driver and his other obligations within the team, in order to allow him to pursue other opportunities in motorsport." the team said in a statement released on Friday.

"The team extends its sincere thanks to Paul for his work as a reserve driver over the past two seasons and wishes him all the best for the future.," the statement went on.

With Argentine driver Franco Colapinto and France's Pierre Gasly locked in as Alpine's main race drivers for next season, no full-time race seat was open for Aron at the team, which traces its lineage back to the Toleman, later Benetton, team of the 1980s.

Over the past two years, Aron, 22, has taken part in several Grands Prix, but only at free practice sessions, with Alpine and also with Sauber and Audi.

International motorsport media report that Aron could move to the all-electric Formula E series, where several teams are reportedly interested in signing him.

Earlier this week, Aron tested a Formula E car for Fortescue Zero Racing at the Jarama circtui in Spain. While he was involved in a crash there, he was unhurt.

Two years ago, he competed in the Berlin ePrix for Envision Racing, finishing 13th and 14th.

Formula E is the electric cars counterpart to Formula One.

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