Estonian rally driver Robert Virves has reportedly struck a deal with M-Sport Ford for next season, according to renowned French motorsport magazine Auto Hebdo.

Virves and co-driver Jakko Viilo were crowned world champions in WRC2, the second-tier of the World Rally Championship, this year. Competing in a Škoda Fabia for the Toksport team, the pair contested seven rounds, winning four and finishing second twice.

"In 2026, Robert Virves secured the WRC2 title for Škoda, but according to our information, the Estonian has decided to go his own way and join the M-Sport Ford project," Auto Hebdo wrote Wednesday. "This would be one of the biggest stories of the winter transfer season."

M-Sport would be familiar territory for Virves, who also competed for the team in 2023. It was his debut season in WRC2, during which the Estonian contested six World Rally Championship rounds. His best result was a sixth-place finish in his class at his home event, Rally Estonia.

Robert Virves talking to ERR. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

M-Sport, which at the top-tier WRC level has been much smaller than the dominant Toyota and Hyundai, has yet to confirm its driver lineup for next season, but has previously indicated that three seats should be available. This year, the team's drivers were Irishmen Josh McErlean and Jon Armstrong. The team will compete in the Ford Fiesta Rally1 Kit, a modified Rally2 car eligible for Rally1 competition.

Virves won the 2022 Junior World Rally Championship and became the first Estonian driver to capture the WRC2 title in 2026 while driving for Toksport WRT. He previously spent a 2023 WRC2 stint with M-Sport Ford and claimed his first WRC2 victory at Rally Estonia in 2025. A move to M-Sport Ford would mark his return to the manufacturer's lineup ahead of the new era.

Norwegian-Swedish driver Oliver Solberg won the overall Rally Estonia in July 2025 while he was still a WRC2 competitor. In Estonia he raced in a one-off Rally1 appearance, before stepping up full-time to Toyota's top-tier lineup for 2026.

Virves' fellow Estonian Ott Tänak is also returning to the senior WRC with Toyota in 2027 after sitting out the 2026 season. The 2019 world champion drove one season for M-Sport Ford too, in 2023, winning two races, in Sweden and Chile.

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